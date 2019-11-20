



Aaron Carter is speaking out amid a report he’s been forced to surrender his guns following a court appearance on Tuesday, November 19, related to his sister’s restraining order against him.

“I am devastated by what happened in court today. My sister [Angel Conrad] lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” Aaron, 31, claimed via his Instagram Story. “I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as [Nick’s accuser] Melissa Schuman.”

The “I Want Candy” crooner continued, “I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart.”

He posted a photo showing him high-fiving Schuman outside the L.A. court and wrote that the restraining order was “in place for 1 more year.”

Aaron additionally addressed the ruling via Twitter on Tuesday, sharing that he “lost” his court case. He added, “Lost everything … gotta move ASAP.”

TMZ reports that Aaron screamed at a judge who told him that he was too dangerous to possess guns. He reportedly told the judge that he would just go out of state and by more weapons.

In September, the Backstreet Boys member and Angel — Aaron’s twin sister — were granted a restraining order against their brother. Nick, 39, claimed via Twitter that Aaron threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their then-unborn child.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick tweeted on September 17. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Nick — who has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct — added that they “love” Aaron, but hope “he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.” His post included the hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

Aaron confirmed the family’s legal drama soon after, tweeting that his “brother just got a restraining order against” him and that he “was just served.” He added, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend [to see him again].”

The following day, the “Aaron’s Party” singer stated via Twitter that he “decided to voluntarily allow the sheriffs department to hold on to two of my rifles.” He claimed that he surrendered two of his firearms to “show my good faith and cooperation with law enforcement.”

During an appearance on The Doctor’s earlier that month, Aaron admitted that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, among other mental health issues.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” he revealed. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazen.”