Melissa Schuman, the singer who accused Nick Carter of raping her in 2002, filed a police report against the boy bander on Wednesday, February 7. Schuman tells Us Weekly that it was “the single most empowering” she has ever done for herself.

“I thought it was an option I could no longer pursue,” the 33-year-old tells Us in a statement. “A huge thank you to RAINN for empowering me to take this step.” (RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.)

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed to Us that they received a complaint filed against the Backstreet Boys member on Wednesday stemming from an alleged sexual misconduct incident that occurred 15 years ago.

Schuman, who was a member of the all-girl teen group Dream, first accused Carter, 37, of rape in a detailed blog post in November. She claimed that Carter, then 22, performed oral sex on her, despite her refusals, in a bathroom at his apartment in Santa Monica. He then allegedly forced her to do the same to him before taking her into his bedroom and raping her. Schulman was 18 at the time.

Carter vehemently denied the claims in a statement to Us that month. “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he said. “We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first time that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Schulman revealed on the The Dr. Oz Show that she forgives Carter for the alleged attack.

“I didn’t want your money. I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family,” she said during the November appearance. “I did this for me because I needed this healing and I also came forward because I want to inspire . . . other people who have been assaulted to come forward and know that they have a voice.”

