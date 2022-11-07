Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, has been publicly mourning the late singer since his shocking death on Saturday, November 5, at age 34.

“Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP 💔,” the 30-year-old model, who posted a TikTok video sobbing on Saturday, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 6. “Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”

Earlier on Sunday, she reminisced over her happier times with Carter, with whom she shared 12-month-old son Prince. “My silly love,” Martin captioned a video of the “Aaron’s Party” artist dancing. “YOU Made me want to wake up every day to this. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Carter was found dead at his home in California on Saturday morning, a rep for the “I Want Candy” singer confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. In addition to Martin — who had a rocky, on and off relationship with the Florida native for three years — friends, fans and family members, including Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter, and his twin sister, Angel, paid tribute to the “How I Beat Shaq” artist following his passing.

Despite the good parts of their relationship, which included the birth of Prince in November 2021, the couple also struggled with many tumultuous moments. Martin was arrested for felony domestic violence against Aaron in March 2020. She was released after posting $50,000 bail, per Page Six. Two years later, in March 2022, she accused Aaron of breaking her ribs during a fight in February, the outlet reported. She requested a restraining order against him at the time. (Us is unable to verify if the restraining order request was granted.)

The LØVË artist, who had been candid about his mental health issues and substance abuse problems throughout the years, previously opened up to Us in December 2021 about trying to be a “better version of” himself after becoming a father.

“The person that I am today — I want to be a better version of [the person] I was the day prior to that. So tomorrow, I want to be a better version of myself than I was the day before that,” he said at the time. “So that’s really what I’m striving for and really just peace and serenity and exercising those things more. And really holding my own self accountable for my shortcomings. You can use your willpower to make the difference with yourself. You gotta be able to recognize how you look, how you feel, and you gotta know that your body is a temple and you need to cherish it and take care of it.”

