Hollywood is mourning the death of Aaron Carter. The singer was 34.

Among those to share heartfelt tributes was Hilary Duff, who dated the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” performer when they were young teenagers. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, now 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 5. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

Carter was found dead at his California home on Saturday, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly. A 911 call was made at 11 a.m. local time, according to reports from TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Aaron rose to fame in the 2000s as a singer and rapper and later became a reality TV star, appearing on House of Carters, Dancing With the Stars and Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition.

Aaron started a family of his own with ex Melanie Martin in November 2021 when she gave birth to son Prince. The model, 30, uploaded a TikTok video of herself crying in a car shortly after news of Carter’s death broke.

“My baby,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram Story photo with the late rapper on Saturday. “I can’t breathe.” She went on to share photos of her son’s father kissing her hand and greeting their newborn baby.

One day prior to Aaron’s death, Mic Garcia‘s (a.k.a. ChecktheStar) new single, titled “Lately,” featuring the Florida native was released. “Thank you for believing in me, for working with me teaching so much about the industry, teaching me how to sing,” Garcia wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Thank you for bringing me in. Thank you for you. [Thank you] for all the good memories staying up allll night making music. [Thank you] for all the good vibes man, you helped me so much! Like I told u big bro ur a Legend! And I’ll make sure I do everything in my power to keep up your legacy like you asked! You are loved by the world.”

Garcia added via his Instagram Story, “Love you brother I’m going to the studio to record on the track u sent me. I promise they will be beautiful.”

Scroll down to see how other stars responded to the news of Aaron’s death: