Prioritizing Prince. Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin said she doesn’t want to feud over the late singer’s estate — but she hopes their 12-month-old son will be cared for.

“I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate,” the model, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

She adds, “I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Her statement comes amid the news that Martin will not be asked to attend the scattering of the “I Want Candy” performer’s ashes in the spring. Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ on Tuesday, November 29, that Martin wouldn’t be invited to disperse the remains in the Florida Keys. The family will also spread some of Leslie Carter’s ashes. Aaron’s sister died of a drug overdose in February 2012 at age 25.

A source exclusively tells Us that while Martin will not receive any of Aaron’s remains, the OnlyFans content creator plans to have her own service. “Since they are not inviting her to the memorial to spread his ashes, she is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron’s true friends,” the insider tells Us.

The source adds that the Bulgaria native is “trying to stay neutral about the family’s decision and let the lawyers handle it regarding his estate.”

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at age 34.

His death certificate noted that twin sister Angel Carter will hold onto the late 34-year-old’s ashes. The legal document did not list Aaron’s cause of death but instead said “deferred.” More tests are being run to determine how he died.

Earlier this month, Martin spoke candidly to Us about mourning her son’s father. “It happened so fast and I’m still in shock that I will never see his face again,” she said on November 7. “Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other.”

She reflected on the future she hoped for with the former child star. “I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” Martin told Us at the time. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

Aaron is survived by Prince, his only son, and mom Jane as well as siblings Virginia, Bobbie Jean, Kaden and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their father, Robert Carter, died in 2017 after a heart attack at age 65.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson