Following in the footsteps of the OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max’s reboot of the teen drama takes no prisoners when it comes to pop culture references — but Suki Waterhouse would like to be excluded from this narrative.

According to screenshots obtained by Glamour magazine, the 29-year-old model clapped back at a joke made in the fourth episode of Gossip Girl about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

“When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody,” Luna (Zión Moreno) asks Whitney Peak’s Zoya in the latest episode, which started streaming on Thursday, July 29.

Waterhouse, who has been dating the Twilight star, 35, since 2018, reportedly took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of Luna and Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) saying, “F—k the patriarchy” in an earlier scene from the same episode.

“Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” the actress captioned a since-deleted tweet, tagging Gossip Girl writer Lila Feinberg.

In a follow-up (and also deleted) post, Waterhouse added, “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”

Waterhouse rarely makes comments about her romance with Pattinson. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in August 2018 that the pair had “been dating for months,” noting they’d “known each other and been around each other for a long time.”

More recently, the low-key couple attended Kate Beckinsale’s birthday bash on Tuesday, July 27.

“The best birthday love love love love love 💕,” the 48-year-old Underworld star captioned a series of photos from the dinner party via Instagram.

Waterhouse isn’t the first star to seemingly slam a show for making a joke about her love life. Earlier this year, Taylor Swift made headlines for taking aim at Ginny & Georgia’s quip about Georgia (Brianne Howey) going “through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s–t as FuNnY,” the 31-year-old Grammy winner tweeted in March. “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Amid the backlash from Swift’s fans, Antonia Gentry, whose character, Ginny, made the joke, released a statement.

“I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no,” Gentry, 23, wrote on March 4 via Instagram. “She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in — even though she may not have all of her facts straight. She makes mistakes — morally, mentally, physically, emotionally — and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in.”

She added, “I am so delighted to work with talented, earnest and honest women who aren’t afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life’s intricacies — the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek.”

Season 1 of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl releases new episodes every Thursday. Ginny & Georgia, meanwhile, was picked up for season 2 earlier this year.