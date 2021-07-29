Warning: This story contains spoilers from the fourth episode of Gossip Girl.

You know you love her … or love to hate her! Georgina Sparks, the troublemaker who constantly stirred up drama on the original Gossip Girl, made a quasi-cameo in the fourth episode of the HBO Max continuation series, which dropped on Thursday, July 29.

In episode 4, titled “Fire Walks with Z,” Zoya (Whitney Peak) went to war with Julien (Jordan Alexander) and wouldn’t have been able to get ahead without some dirt. Luckily, 10-year-old Milo was there to help.

The young boy introduced himself to Zoya on the Met steps and while she was wary of the “strange child” at first, she soon found herself intrigued.

“Clearly, you don’t know who I am,” he told Zoya. “My last name is Sparks. Really Ivanov, but in this day and age, it’s best to leave that out. Google is your friend. Once you use it, I will be, too.”

Milo, as longtime Gossip Girl fans would remember, is the child of Georgia (Michelle Trachtenberg) and a married man named Serge with whom she had an affair. Georgina introduced her son during season 4 of the original show, at first claiming that Dan (Penn Badgley) was the father.

Later in the new series’ episode, Zoya finds herself at Milo’s mansion, which features framed photos of his mother with notable figures. Plus, the room includes a large shrine to the one and only Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

“I would die to have Michelle on the show, but we made the decision — and I fully support the decision — to let the audience get to know the new characters before hopefully bringing some people back,” showrunner Joshua Safran told TVLine about how the story came about. “So we thought of who we could bring back without making the audience feel like they were missing out if they didn’t get a whole episode about them. If we were to bring back Serena for one scene, you’d say, ‘No, I want a whole episode about Serena!’ Until you know our characters, we can’t take their real estate away. So we thought of someone we could bring in who wouldn’t overtake the story. I’ve always been obsessed with Milo, having been there when he was invented, and the idea of where he would be now was too delicious to pass up.”

The Blair shrine is “so much fun,” the Soundtrack creator added, telling TVLine, “Of all these people she’s around in her life, her target is still Blair. She has to see Blair’s face every day to energize her. Or to be inspired to do evil.”

Safran also added that “more returning characters” are coming soon.

“We’re shooting an episode [for the second half of the season] in which multiple returning characters will hopefully appear,” the producer shared. “We haven’t closed their deals yet, so I say that with a grain of sand and a prayer, but yes, we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The first four episodes of Gossip Girl are now streaming on HBO Max.