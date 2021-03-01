Not here for it. Taylor Swift called out Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia for a joke they made during season 1 of the show.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” the singer, 31, tweeted on Monday, March 1, along with a broken heart emoji. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s–t as FuNnY.”

The “Champagne Problems” singer also called out the streaming service, which aired her Miss Americana documentary in 2020. “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she wrote.

In the final episode of the series, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, February 24, young mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) asks her daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), if she’d been dating someone new.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny responds in the episode — a quote that Swift shared on her Twitter account.

Howey, 31, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that one of the biggest reasons she was drawn to the show was because of how many women were involved.

“When I went to do the chemistry read and throughout the audition process, it was all women. I’ve never been in that situation or an audition where the majority of the people in the room are women — let alone, they’re all women,” the Exorcist alum told Us last month. “Everyone from creator, showrunner, executive producer, casting director to the lead [were women]. So that was incredibly empowering and exciting.”

Swift, who has been kept her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn relatively private since they started dating in 2017, was previously linked to Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and John Mayer.

In November 2020, the “Exile” songstress revealed that her song “Peace” is a lot about her relationship with the Harriet actor, 30, and the perception of their relationship.

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living. I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” she told Paul McCartney in Rolling Stone at the time. “I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

The 10-time Grammy winner later addressed how her relationship has changed her.

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” Swift said. “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture—the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”