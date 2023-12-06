Suki Waterhouse is embracing pregnancy one dumpling at a time.

“Me: no i haven’t really been having cravings 🤷‍♀️ ,” the musician wrote when resharing a video posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Waterhouse, 31, had a jaw-dropping reaction after eating “like 48 dumplings” during a recent trip and finding out that the hotel had run out.

“Suki finding out the hotel ran out of dumplings after she ate fifty of them 😹🥟” the fan’s original caption read. The original video appeared to be taken as Waterhouse attended the British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 5. She donned a red tulle gown by H&M Studio for the event, which she could be seen wearing in the now-viral clip.

Waterhouse confirmed late last month that she and boyfriend Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together. While performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City, her baby bump was on full display. (Fans had previously speculated that the couple was expecting when Waterhouse was photographed in a crop top.)

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse joked at the time, referring to her stomach. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Following her pregnancy announcement, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, felt it was the “right time to expand their family” after moving in together “earlier this year.” Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating since 2018.

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” the insider added, noting that Waterhouse was “so excited to make the announcement during her performance” while on stage.

“She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the source also told Us. “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

While Waterhouse hasn’t shared much insight into her pregnancy, the actress’ friend and former Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone had a lot to say about the soon-to-be new mom.

“She is the most wonderful human, and I’m not saying that because there’s a microphone in front of me,” Morrone, 26, gushed to E! News on December 4. “She really is one of my best friends, I adore her. Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she’ll do it as a mother. She’ll be amazing.”