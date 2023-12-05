Suki Waterhouse was a glowing mom-to-be at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London.

The 31-year-old singer and actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, graced the Monday, December 4, red carpet in a red tulle gown that perfectly complemented her baby bump.

The crimson design featured a strapless construction, a protruding flower-like design at the waist and a sheer skirt that cascaded in a train behind her. Waterhouse paired the floor-length number with platform sandal heels, a diamond necklace and a rosy manicure. She wore her blonde hair in shaggy waves with her bangs slightly parted down the middle.

For glam, Waterhouse opted for a soft beat that included sparkly pink eyeshadow, flushed cheeks and a glossy lip.

Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy last month while on stage at Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while gesturing at her baby bump, per social media footage. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The short, sparkly dress hugged her growing midsection. (Waterhouse previously sparked pregnancy speculation while out and about with Pattinson, 37, in a crop top.)

Related: Anne Hathaway, Rita Ora, Lisa Rinna and More Stars Attend the 2023 British Fashi... The 2023 Fashion Awards have commenced in London, and fan-favorite stars were on a mission to slay. From Anne Hathaway to Rita Ora and Lisa Rinna, the star-studded soirée — which was hosted at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 4, and aims to celebrate excellence in creative and support the next generation of […]

Following Waterhouse’s exciting announcement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Pattinson had recently decided “it was finally the right time to expand their family.”

The insider explained that the pair moved in together “earlier this year” and “hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.” The source added that Waterhouse was “so excited” to reveal her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Music Festival. “She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the insider tells Us, revealing, “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Us confirmed the pair’s relationship in August 2018, with a source exclusively sharing that the two had been “dating for months.” The Twilight star and the model had “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” the insider added.

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

In April 2019, Pattinson made his first public comments about his relationship with Waterhouse, expressing his desire to keep their romance as private as possible. “Do I have to [talk about her]?” he reluctantly said in an interview with The Sunday Times, adding that he prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight because “if you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

He continued: “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Though the twosome sparked engagement rumors in January 2020, when Waterhouse was spotted with a gold ring on her left hand, neither star confirmed or denied their relationship status.