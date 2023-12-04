The 2023 Fashion Awards have commenced in London, and fan-favorite stars were on a mission to slay.

From Anne Hathaway to Rita Ora and Lisa Rinna, the star-studded soirée — which was hosted at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 4, and aims to celebrate excellence in creative and support the next generation of creative talent as well as fundraise for the British Fashion Council Foundation — proved to be a stylish night to remember.

Hathaway, 41, looked elegant in a vintage Valentino gown that draped her body. Ora, 33, for her part, turned into a mythical creature, rocking a backless black dress that exposed metallic spikes coming out of her skin. Rinna, 60, meanwhile, had her signature pixie cut colored jet black, perfectly complementing her textured off-the-shoulder black gown.

Other attendees included Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily James, Ashley Park, Sam Smith, Romeo Beckham and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion moments from the 2023 Fashion Awards: