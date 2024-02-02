Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, prepared to become first-time parents less than one year after their wedding.

Richie Grainge announced in January 2024 that the couple, who tied the knot in April 2023, were expecting their first baby.

In an interview with Vogue, the model said she found out about her pregnancy “very, very early” after taking a few tests when she was “a few days late on [her] period.”

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she noted, adding that they were “casually trying” to conceive after their wedding. “He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

After the tests were all positive, Richie Grainge said her husband was “so excited” and they “both cried.”

“It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” she explained. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Richie Grainge noted at the time that her due date was still “a bit up in the air.” The pair later revealed in an adorable TikTok video that they’re having a baby girl.

Scroll down to see Richie Grainge’s baby bump pics before she and Grainge welcome their first child: