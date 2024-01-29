Sofia Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge’s sex reveal has Us emotional.

“Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅,” Richie Grainge, 25, captioned a TikTok video on Sunday, January 28. In the clip, Grainge, 30, popped a confetti cannon that exploded with pink powder, signaling the couple are expecting a baby girl.

Following the reveal, Richie Grainge could be seen running around their backyard and falling to the ground while Grainge stood in shock.

“I’m so excited,” Richie Grainge said while running into her husband’s arms.

The couple announced on Thursday, January 25, that their first baby is on the way less than one year after tying the knot in April 2023.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie Grainge told Vogue. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Richie Grainge revealed she’s six months into her pregnancy and that she’ll be having a “Gemini baby,” but her exact due date is “a bit up in the air.”

The pair seemingly decided to keep their sex reveal on the down-low, with only the two of them featured in their TikTok video. Richie Grainge admitted that she’s hoping to keep her pregnancy somewhat out of the public eye.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she told Vogue. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

When the couple eventually told their respective families, it was a “joyous” moment for everyone, including Richie Grainge’s famous father, Lionel Richie, per a source. (Richie shares daughter Richie Grainge with ex-wife Diane Alexander.)

“Lionel is absolutely thrilled for Sofia and Elliot. He was ecstatic when they told him and the family that they were expecting their first child,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively following the pregnancy reveal. “Sofia is Lionel’s youngest, and it was such a bittersweet moment for him, because he realizes his baby girl is all grown up and going to become a mom. He couldn’t hold back the tears.”