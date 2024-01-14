Pregnant Hilary Duff is bumping along with baby No. 4!

Duff announced in December 2023 that she is expecting her fourth baby. “Surprise Surprise,” she wrote via Instagram while sharing her family holiday card.

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, posed in their bedroom with their kids as they all wore cozy pajamas. The actress and Koma, who wed in 2019, share daughters Banks, born in 2018, and Mae, born in 2021. Duff also shares eldest son Luca, born in 2012, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“So much for silent nights,” a note on their family’s Christmas card read. “Love, the Duff, Bair, Comrie crew.”

After a rough first trimester, Duff was feeling better for the next step in her pregnancy.

“A few nights away from the kids does a body good,” the How I Met Your Father alum captioned an Instagram Story pic with Koma later in December 2023. “Love you so much more than in my first trimest[er].”

Keep scrolling to see Duff’s baby bump album from her fourth pregnancy: