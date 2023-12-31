Hilary Duff’s love for her husband Matthew Koma is only growing throughout her pregnancy.

“A few nights away from the kids does a body good,” Duff, 36, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 31, alongside a mirror selfie with Koma, 36. “Love you so much more than in my first trimest[er].”

The How I Met Your Father alum and Koma announced earlier this month that they were expecting their third child together, Duff’s fourth. (She and Koma share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff wrote via Instagram alongside the family’s holiday card where her bump was visible as she posed with her family. The back of the card featured solo snaps of each of the three kids and read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2019, are seemingly stronger than ever. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the lack of work during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes led the two to grow closer.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider noted. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”

Following the twosome’s engagement in May 2019, Duff exclusively told Us that having a baby had “definitely” brought her and Koma “even closer together.” She added that the pair “feel happier and more in love than ever,” noting that the engagement “felt right.”

“We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids,’” Duff said in June 2019, and added with a laugh, “he knows he comes third.”

Duff, who welcomed her first child at the age of 24, has been candid through the years about her ups and downs of motherhood.

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” she said on the “Motherly” podcast in June 2019. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh, this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?’”