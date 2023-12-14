Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s love is what dreams are made of.

After four years of marriage, the couple are stronger than ever, a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the downtime during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes earlier this year helped them grow closer as a couple.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider explains. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”

The good times are sure to continue as the pair celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this month and get into the holiday spirit with their kids, the source adds. The duo share two children: daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Related: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Relationship Timeline Hey now, hey now! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s relationship is what dreams are made of. The former Lizzie McGuire star and the musician, who got married in December 2019, are one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples. They’re also one of the most relatable, thanks to their social media posts about scrolling through Postmates in […]

Duff and Koma, both 36, kicked off the holiday season earlier this month by revealing in their family card that they are expecting their third child together. “Surprise Surprise!” Duff captioned a snap of the card, which showed her baby bump on full display. The back of the card included solo shots of Luca, Banks and Mae and read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Parenting together is something the twosome have always bonded over. “We feel happier and more in love than ever,” Duff exclusively told Us in May 2019 after announcing her engagement to Koma. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me, and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”

Duff and Koma met in 2015 while collaborating on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out., one year after Duff split from Comrie, 43. They welcomed Banks in October 2018 and tied the knot in December of the following year in an intimate backyard ceremony that incorporated their kids.

In March 2021, Duff gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Mae, and praised Koma for his unwavering support during her at-home water birth. “My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls,” Duff wrote via Instagram four months later.

Koma also isn’t shy about gushing over his love for his wife. For her 33rd birthday in September 2021, he wrote a heartfelt message about why he feels lucky to “do this life thing” with someone like Duff.

“The easy days and the absolute s–t storms we’re constantly navigating. You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us,” he wrote via Instagram before playfully trolling his wife. “Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight.”

Related: Hilary Duff’s Sweetest Moments With Her Family Hilary Duff has welcomed three children with partners Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years. The actress became a mom in March 2012 when she gave birth to her and then-husband Comrie’s son, Luca. Duff and the former professional ice hockey player separated in 2014, nearly four years after their California wedding. Their divorce […]

While parenting is a bonding experience for both Duff and Koma, the How I Met Your Mother alum told Women’s Health in November that the pair are also focused on keeping their romance alive, which they often do through sports.

“I play tennis every Sunday. My husband and I have that together, which is really nice,” she explained. “About two years ago, I told him, ‘Here’s the deal: We need a sport so we still like each other when the kids leave the house.’ So, now, we ski, which is obviously seasonal. And we play tennis together, which is really fun.”

For more on Duff and Koma’s love story, check out the newest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.