Hilary Duff is thrilled to finally have her pregnancy news out in the open.

“Been trying to hide this thing for a minute,” Duff, 36, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12, alongside a photo of her in bed showing off her growing baby bump.

Earlier that day, Duff announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma by sharing their family holiday card, which read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” (Duff and Koma share daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, and Duff is the mother of son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

Koma, 36, announced the news on his social media as well by sharing the same family pics and tagging the location as the “Vasectomy Clinic.”

The couple met after collaborating together on Duff’s 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out, which was released one year after her split from Comrie, 43. After two years of dating, Duff and Koma expanded their family with their first daughter. They got engaged in 2019 and exchanged vows later that year.

“I love this moment so much,” Duff wrote via Instagram on their one-year wedding anniversary in December 2020, alongside a photo of her and Koma eating on their special day. “Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after …. we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up … Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage😕. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️ thank you for being a damn good man.”

Koma praised his connection with Duff in his own sweet social media tribute, writing, “Happy Anniversary Ba … One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with.”

He continued: “When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this … They always say, ‘The first year is the hardest,’ but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery. How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it. Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”

Duff and Koma have continued to offer glimpses at their marriage as their family gets bigger. One month before announcing Duff’s fourth pregnancy, the actress opened up about maintaining her strong bond with Koma over the years.

“I play tennis every Sunday. My husband and I have that together, which is really nice,” she told Women’s Health in November. “About two years ago, I told him, ‘Here’s the deal: We need a sport so we still like each other when the kids leave the house.’ So now, we ski, which is obviously seasonal. And we play tennis together, which is really fun.”