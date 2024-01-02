Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the holidays, we spent a significant portion of our time indulging in joyous celebrations and festivities. Now, as we enter January, some may feel a sense of the post-holiday blues — perceiving this month as dreary with nothing exciting on the horizon. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

January brings forth Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale—an eagerly awaited event. This upscale department store is stoking our excitement and providing a reason to celebrate anew. Nordstrom’s fast shipping makes it possible to try on clothing and experiment with “new year, new you” style. With that in mind, we have curated our favorite picks and rounded ’em up below. Get in on the sale action before it’s too late!

Clothing

1. Comfort Is Key: If running is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, it’s best to start with a brand-new pair of sneakers designed to feel like you’re running on clouds.

2. Feeling Boxy: Lean into the oversized trend with a large drop-shoulder mock neck that hits just above the waist.

3. K Is for Skims: This beloved Kardashian brand is flattering on all shapes and sizes, designed to give support while showing off your best assets — especially in this cabernet red body-hugging dress.

4. Just Golden: Monica Vinader is known for its ultra-modern yet sophisticated jewelry. Currently, they’re offering 25% off a golden chainlink bracelet that goes with everything.

5. Forgot the Slippers: Slip into these high-quality, buttery-soft socks for just under $6! You know your feet are freezing — just add to cart for an easy, affordable fix.

6. Suit Up: You’ll feel sporty in this oversized blazer mixed with distressed jeans and a pair of tennies. Perfect for the office or a casual weekend brunch with the girls.

Beauty

7. Red Lips Are for Winter: Nothing pops with a bunch of neutrals like a seductive creamy red shade paired with a glass-like finish in this 25% off MAC duo set.

8. Hair Goals: Keep your hair strong and healthy while fighting needless breakage with Slip’s silk scrunchie set.

9. Glow Up: Need a trip to Miami but can’t afford the flight? Just add a little bronzer/highlighter duo to get that sun-kissed look. No one will ever know the difference!

10. Shape Shifter: Whip your brows into shape — especially if you’re going for a clean, radiant, no-makeup face this winter — with Anastasia’s Nordstrom exclusive brow kit valued at $49, on sale for $18!

11. It’s Me Time: This Kiehl’s night-time wrinkle-reducing duo is valued at $136 and currently $71.25 for a limited time. Get the pampering session you deserve before this deal is gone.

Home Goods

12. Run, Don’t Walk: Le Creuset is on sale! (I repeat, Le Creuset is on sale!) Despite other competitors matching the looks of this pot, nothing compares with the quality this Dutch oven provides. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe!

13. Tree Candy: Snag this crystal Swarovski keepsake snowflake ornament for next year as a gift or as a glittering memento on your tree!

14. Take in the Pines: This Apotheke black cypress candle is intoxicating and burns cleanly with a soy wax blend. Right now is the best time to buy candles for the entire year, so stock up!

15. Spruce Up the Place: Add a fleece throw blanket for a touch of class and warmth.

16. Are You Not Entertained?: Ditch the electronics this month and play more games with your loved ones. This card game using your favorite Disney characters is sure to generate smiles.

17. On the Move: Go on a weekend adventure with this recycled nylon duffle bag from Herschel Supply.

