Happy holidays! You’ve likely finished up your gift exchanges by now, so let’s get real. Even if your day was filled with holly, jolly fun, there’s a chance you’re feeling a little disappointed about your gifts.

Not everyone can get it right all the time! If you received a gift you simply do not want (hopefully with a gift receipt), it can be a bummer — even if you do appreciate the thought behind it. But let’s see this as an opportunity. This is your chance to replace a lackluster gift with something you actually want. You’ve treated everyone else — now it’s time to treat yourself. Shop our favorite self-gift picks below!

Animal Farm Tumbler

We all have a favorite glass or mug. Unfortunately, your current fave is about to be replaced — fortunately, it’s with one of these absolutely adorable “floating animal” tumblers. Take your pick: cat, duck, turtle, fawn, etc.!

$25.00 See it!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

We all need a little more Sol de Janeiro in our lives — especially when the iconic Cheirosa ’62 fragrance is involved. This hair oil may improve shine, fight frizz and deeply moisturize!

$34.00 See it!

Lush The All Rounder Bodycare Discovery Kit

Whenever we’ll feeling a little down, we know Lush can pick Us right back up. This set comes with a body cream, a shower gel and a toffee-scented soap bar!

$32.00 See it!

Honeylove CrossOver Bundle

It always feels fabulous to treat yourself to some new lingerie. This set is equally stunning and comfortable, featuring Honeylove’s beloved CrossOver Bra and CrossOver Briefs. The reviews are so good!

Was $108 You Save 15% On Sale: $92 See it!

Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol

You don’t have to go big to find happiness with Aesop. Every day will feel a little fancier when you have this face mist on your vanity (or in your purse)!

$25.00 See it!

Hum Nutrition Get in Shape Bundle

Getting ready to slay your New Year’s resolutions? Apart from a gym membership or cute new activewear, set yourself up for success with this supplement bundle!

Was $111 You Save 10% On Sale: $99.90 See it!

Waterdrop Exclusive Christmas Gift Set

Another nice self-gift for 2024 is this tumbler set. Along with the pretty bottle, it comes with 12 Snow Microdrinks, which are dissolvable, vitamin-infused hydration cubes!

$49.00 See it!

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

There are few better feelings than unwrapping a new designer bag. Of course, it’s even better when you grabbed it on sale! This shoulder bag is now under $150 — and silver is trending!

Was $178 You Save 30% On Sale: $125 See it!

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick Set

We all hang on to our makeup a little longer than we should. Treat yourself by tossing the old (and expired) and grabbing something new. These eyeshadow sticks are stunning and so easy to apply. You get a mascara in this value set too!

Was $197 You Save 62% On Sale: $74 See it!

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies

If you didn’t get your proper fill of Christmas cookies this year, these fan-favorites could be at your doorstep in a matter of days. And after you’re done with them, you can upcycle the tin for your sewing supplies!

$5.00 See it!