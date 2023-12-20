Eva Mendes Says ‘Nothing Beats’ These $2 Exfoliating Bath Mitts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For many of Us, winter is synonymous with dry skin. Scaly legs, rough elbows, a dull complexion — absolutely none of it is fun. We’ve certainly tried our fair share of body scrubs and rich lotions, but still, the flakes persist.

Eva Mendes has also “tried everything” when it comes to exfoliating her body. And now, she’s found the product she can’t live without. No, it’s not a luxury beauty product with a ridiculous price. In fact, her pick is just $10 — for a five-pack!

Get the Nepure Korean Exfoliating Mitt (Five-Pack) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Mendes revealed her favorite products to The Strategist earlier this year, and seeing her rave about these Korean exfoliating mitts was the most pleasant surprise. At just $2 each in the five-pack, this is a serious steal!

“I’ve tried everything: loofahs, bathing cloths, brushes, the this, the that,” she said. “But nothing beats these because you can control how much you want to exfoliate. I used to go to this amazing Korean bath in Los Angeles with one of my dear friends. I’m going to drop a name: Liv Tyler. The experience is not like a typical spa; it’s much more about the ritual of being a woman. You’d go in and there was a cold dipping pool, a hot natural-water pool, saunas — dry saunas, wet saunas — and then you’d get these massages; you’d get bathed. You’re in a room bonding with these women you don’t know. Liv and I would spend hours there. One of the things they would use when they scrubbed you down were these mitts. I started asking, “Can I buy these?” They sent me to the right place. I have my little packs I travel with. I need them. You can keep washing them. Throw them in the laundry. Once they start losing their luster, you feel it. But they last for a while.”

As you can see, Mendes has endless compliments for these colorful bathing mitts — and it’s a great bonus knowing that Tyler approves too! They come in both regular and small sizes (the smaller pack costs just $7!), and they currently have a high rating with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon alone. Try them for yourself to experience the magic!

