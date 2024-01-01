Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s getting closer and closer to a new year, and we can’t wait for the disco ball and countdown! With an exciting new year comes new goals, and if you’re anything like Us, there are a few things you’re hoping to improve in 2024. Whether it’s exercising daily, writing in a journal, spending time with family, getting organized or anything else your ambitious heart desires, most of us have something we’re working on.

Proper self-care priorities should always be on your list — but it’s easy to neglect in such a fast-paced, busy world. (We’re guilty of it too!) But by taking care of yourself, you can better support others, experience more joy, have energy, stay focused, improve your physical health and so much more.

The best way to conquer the chaos is to schedule a daily or weekly self-care practice; something sustainable. A proper routine begins with a few essentials, so we’ve gathered five self-care secret weapons to help you find moments of tranquility in the new year. Let’s find balance, shall we?

This Daily Planner

Why we love it: This aesthetic planner isn’t just a planner. It’s packed with inspirational messages and templates to guide you in setting goals, tracking habits, planning out the week and remembering values to help you become the best — and most organized — version of yourself. This planner is the positive energy you need in your life!

Get the Bloom Daily Planner for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These Essential Oil Shower Steamers

Why we love them: If you’re looking for the shower version of a heavenly and relaxing bath bomb, these essential oil shower steamers are for you! They are a simple way to add some much-needed relaxation to your daily routine without requiring any extra effort on your part.

Get the BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Steamers for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This 5-Minute Journal

Why we love it: We all have five minutes in the morning! This journal will help you maximize those minutes with gratitude, manifestation, affirmation and inspiration to get your mind right for the day ahead. Grab your coffee and journal first thing — you’ll be unstoppable!

Get the Intelligent Change 5 Minute Journal for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This Silk Pillowcase

Why we love it: A great day starts with a great night’s sleep. A soft, cooling pillowcase can help you fall asleep or just make you extra comfortable while you snooze (if sleeplessness isn’t an issue for you). Silk is much better for your skin and hair than cotton, so you’ll wake up feeling bright, peppy and radiant for more reasons than one!

Get the INSSL Silk Pillowcase for $10 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This Blanket Hoodie

Why we love it: There are days when all you can do is wrap up in a blanket, drink tea and take a nap. We all have those days! Listen to your body and rest when needed in this ultra-comfy wearable blanket hoodie that’s as cozy as it looks (if not more). You’re bound to relax with a fluffy sherpa lining keeping you warm!

Get the Bare Home Sherpa Fleece Wearable Blanket for $35 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

