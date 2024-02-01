Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Boots may be necessary year-round, but they’re such a wardrobe essential during the winter months. Whether you’re running errands or plan to make an appearance at an event, boots can help you do it all! DSW, one of the nation’s most beloved shoe stores, is having a boot sale which offers up to 50% off fabulous finds from brands like Lucky and Steve Madden.
From tall leather lovelies to short suede stunners, the DSW boot sale has something for every shopper. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop now during the DSW boot sale — read on to see our picks!
Crown Vintage Stralla Bootie
This suede pair of booties has a subtle rockstar feel — previously $120, now just $50!
Steve Madden Laurely Chelsea Bootie
This pair of Chelsea boots are excellent for the office and after hour events — previously $109, now just $50!
Kelly & Katie Flann Bootie
Throw on this pair of booties for a streamlined and refined finish — previously $65, now just $25!
Lucky Brand Fitina Bootie
This option from Lucky Brand is suitable for any casual moment — previously $129, now just $45!
Mix No. 6 Sassana Moto Bootie
Pop on this pair of moto booties for an edgy aesthetic — previously $80, now just $30!
Crown Vintage Fyan Wide Calf Boot
These calf-length boots are clutch for cold weather and look like a popular designer pair — previously $150, now just $40!
Lucky Brand Reindrop Rain Boot
These rain boots are ideal for any wet winter day — previously $79, now just $32!
Crown Vintage Courla Bootie
This bootie works equally well with jeans or a skirt — previously $120, now just $65!