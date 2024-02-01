Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Deals to Shop During DSW’s Incredible Boot Sale

By
DSW boot sale
DSW

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Boots may be necessary year-round, but they’re such a wardrobe essential during the winter months. Whether you’re running errands or plan to make an appearance at an event, boots can help you do it all! DSW, one of the nation’s most beloved shoe stores, is having a boot sale which offers up to 50% off fabulous finds from brands like Lucky and Steve Madden.

Related: Upgrade Your Boot Wardrobe With the 20 Trendiest Styles of the Season

From tall leather lovelies to short suede stunners, the DSW boot sale has something for every shopper. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop now during the DSW boot sale — read on to see our picks!

Crown Vintage Stralla Bootie

Crown Vintage Stralla Bootie
DSW

This suede pair of booties has a subtle rockstar feel — previously $120, now just $50!

See it!

Steve Madden Laurely Chelsea Bootie

Steve Madden Laurely Chelsea Bootie
DSW

This pair of Chelsea boots are excellent for the office and after hour events — previously $109, now just $50!

See it!

Kelly & Katie Flann Bootie

Kelly & Katie Flann Bootie
DSW

Throw on this pair of booties for a streamlined and refined finish — previously $65, now just $25!

See it!

Related: These Trendy Leather Boots Are a Shopper-Favorite on Zappos

Lucky Brand Fitina Bootie

Lucky Brand Fitina Bootie
DSW

This option from Lucky Brand is suitable for any casual moment — previously $129, now just $45!

See it!

Mix No. 6 Sassana Moto Bootie

Mix No. 6 Sassana Moto Bootie
DSW

Pop on this pair of moto booties for an edgy aesthetic — previously $80, now just $30!

See it!

Crown Vintage Fyan Wide Calf Boot

Crown Vintage Fyan Wide Calf Boot
DSW

These calf-length boots are clutch for cold weather and look like a popular designer pair — previously $150, now just $40!

See it!

Lucky Brand Reindrop Rain Boot

Lucky Brand Reindrop Rain Boot
DSW

These rain boots are ideal for any wet winter day — previously $79, now just $32!

See it!

Crown Vintage Courla Bootie

Crown Vintage Courla Bootie
DSW

This bootie works equally well with jeans or a skirt — previously $120, now just $65!

See it!

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots for Every Type of December and January Occasion

Playful teen woman outdoors in hooded sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

We’re Totally Buying This Men’s Carhartt Hoodie for Ourselves — 25% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!