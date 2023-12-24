Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Boots are a quintessential winter clothing staple. Whether you prefer sleek and fashion-forward options or gravitate towards more tactical, durable choices, winter boots come in many variations to align with all interests. But if you’re not sure where to start or haven’t found a pair that truly caught your eye, we found a pair of Sorel boots at Zappos that might solve the problem!

The Sorel Brex Boot has become a fan-favorite over the last few years due to their rugged design which teams well with any ensemble. They have a waterproof seam-sealed construction to keep your feet dry during wet conditions and a die-cut memory EVA footbed for easy and comfortable wearing. Also, this boot design comes in five colors, all featuring stylish leather uppers which will suit anyone’s taste.

As for sizing, they run from a women’s 5 to 12 — we love a solid range!

Styling the Sorel Brex Boot should be fun — the boot is so functional and versatile, after all. Think about teaming them with a pair of slouchy jeans and a flannel for a look which emphasizes comfort. Or perhaps opt for an elegant coat, a frilly skirt and a statement-making top for a ‘fit that shows the duality of a tactical boot juxtaposed with an elevated ensemble!

Sorel has many fans worldwide, but one Zappos reviewer said, “I love these boots! They are stylish and so cool looking. My foot is a size 8 but narrow so these fit me perfectly. If you have a wider foot then the toe box on this boot might be too narrow for you. They could be stretched out at your local shoe cobbler but that would be an extra expense. There is a decent amount of cushioning on the foot bed that makes them comfortable to walk in.”

Another happy reviewer chimed in, “I LOVE THIS BOOT. Everything I’ve been looking for in a daily-wear boot: comfort, support, weather-safe, and heavily industrial style. I’ll wear these until the sole cracks open, just like my last pair of Sorel boots. Runs very slightly small: I’m usually between a 7.5 and an 8, depending on the brand, and the 8 was perfect for me.”

A final reviewer noted, “This was my second pair of these boots, so you know I love them! I had the brown with reddish soles from last year, and then had to have the black. I love funky clunky thick soled shoes, and these have great comfort, style, and are even waterproof. I have worn the heck out of the brown ones, but they show almost no wear. I had to snag another pair, because who knows when fashion trends will return to little pointy toed flats again, and funky and clunky boots will no longer be available! (I will never wear little pointy toed flats)! The size 7.5 is perfect for my feet that measure between 7.5 and 8. I have low volume feet, and these boots accommodate my arch supporting insoles as well. Win-win. I will be wearing these for years.”

Sorel boots thrive in the winter, and this pair is no exception — shop now!

