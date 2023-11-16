Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you recall the culture of the ‘90s, you most likely think about the rise of hip-hop, Friends and Nirvana. Though many of the decade’s trends have come and gone, some fads have stood the test of time. A shoe style maintaining its pertinence since its initial “heyday” back in the day is the Dr. Martens combat boot. Over the years, the shoe has undergone many different creative undertakings — but its impression is certainly a lasting one!

As we all know, nothing is more quintessentially ‘90s than a pair of combat boots. Dr. Martens, arguably the brand most synonymous with the style in modern years, has a platform version of the boots which will either have your soul longing for your teenage angst or appeal to your developed alt style. Best of all, Nordstrom has these babies on sale right now for 30% off. You know what that means — run get them before they’re gone!

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon boots (originally $210) for just $158 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

As a person born in the latter half of the ’90s, I’ve grown to love many things about the decade — even those I didn’t experience in real-time. I’m a Dr. Martens enthusiast, and I love bold clothing, so when the brand’s Jadon boot first debuted, I had to score a pair. Over the years, these boots have become one of my favorite pairs in my closet.

The Jadon boot features richly-grained leather and a chunky platform sole which feels retro, but also incredibly contemporary. They’re gender-inclusive and range in sizes from a women’s 5 to a men’s 11. Just be sure to measure your feet correctly, because Dr. Martens is sold in UK sizing.

Styling the Dr. Martens Jadon boot is an easy feat as well. For example, you can pair the boots with a leather jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed look that lets the footwear do all the talking. But if you prefer a flouncy approach, team these boots with your favorite dress for a retro take.

For me, I love the idea of mashing aesthetics people wouldn’t necessarily think to pair things with. I love teaming my Jadon boots with dress slacks and a button-down to harp on my love of contrast. Or, during the summer months, I pair my Jadons with shorts and tall socks, slightly rolled down, to play into a more casual feel.

One Nordstrom shopper stated, “These shoes really make you feel powerful. I love the platform, and the quality is impeccable.” So, whether you grew up wearing Dr. Martens or are a new-age combat boot enthusiast, get in on the action and grab Dr. Martens Jadon boots on sale at Nordstrom while you can!

Want to see some other combat boots we love? Shop below!

