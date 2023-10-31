Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few facts about living in NYC: 1. Rent is going to be ridiculous. 2. You can find a dollar slice of pizza on almost every block. And 3. You will be walking everywhere. New York is one of the most walkable cities in the world, which I love. As long as the sun is shining, I’ll walk just about anywhere. There hasn’t been a day this year that I haven’t hit 10,000 steps, but it’s not uncommon for me to reach 20,000.

Needless to say, I’ve blown through my fair share of shoes with all that walking. After eight years of stomping around the city, there’s one pair of shoes that I consistently lace up when I know I’ll be out and about for an extended period… and no, they’re not sneakers. Trust me when I say the Palladium Pallabase Leather Boot is the ultimate walking shoe.

Get the Palladium Pallabase Leather Boot for just $105 (originally $140) at Amazon!

These leather boots aren’t your ordinary combat boots. As someone who also owns a pair of classic Doc Martens, the Palladiums are significantly lighter and so much easier to break in. I noticed a difference from the moment I took them out of the box. Despite the thicker sole and chunky design, these feel light as air so I’m never dragging my feet as I walk around. Anyone who owns Doc Martens knows how heavy they begin to feel after a few hours, so I was — and still continue to be — amazed about these boots’ airiness.

The Palladiums also required extremely minimal break-in time. My feet are extremely prone to recurring blisters, and I’m happy to report that these are the only shoes I own that don’t give me sores every time I wear them. It was a one and done process the first time I wore them, which is something I’m especially grateful for.

Get the Palladium Pallabase Leather Boot for just $105 (originally $140) at Amazon!

While the lightweight and comfortable design of the boots make them inherently great for walking (I’ve walked upwards of 10 miles wearing these babies and have never had an issue), they’re also wonderful for dancing. The sleek, soft leather exterior — which is a dream to clean, by the way — boosts the entire vibe, so I find myself wearing these for casual outings as well as nights out when I need an elevated shoe but don’t want to wear high heels (or have sore feet come morning).

I find myself wearing the boots with almost everything too. In the summer, my go-to way to style the white pair was with a cutoff shorts and a white crop top. Now, as the weather gets chillier, I don them with jeans and a leather jacket or with skirts and stockings. I usually opt for these over sneakers when I’m out running errands as well.

Over the last year these have become my most-worn footwear, and I wasn’t even sure I’d get much wear out of them when I first got them! Between the quality craftsmanship, trendy design and supreme comfort, Palladium deserves more hype — I’m genuinely surprised that few people have heard about the brand. My advice? Purchase a pair before they completely blow up, because they’re sure to become the next it-shoes.

See it: Get the Palladium Pallabase Leather Boot for just $105 (originally $140) at Amazon!

