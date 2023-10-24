Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
By the time fall rolls around, I can almost guarantee that red hair is going to be trending again. This year, copper cowboy, pumpkin spice and chocolate cherry are some of the most popular red hues. (Yes, those are actual monikers for red hair colors, not the latest food fads.) I like to say I’ve been ahead of the copper hair mania for the past eight years, and the best part is, everyone thinks I’m a natural redhead.
While I love being mistaken for a real redhead, I know firsthand how difficult red hair is to maintain. Because the dye molecules are much larger than other colors, they don’t sink deep into the hair shaft, which can result in the color fading away much more quickly than others. The first few times I dyed my hair, the color dulled completely within two washes. Over the last few years, though, I’ve perfected my routine to ensure that my color stays vibrant between dye jobs — and the one thing that I truly can’t live without is Keracolor Clenditioner in Copper.
Get the Keracolor Clenditioner for prices starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.
Keracolor isn’t an ordinary color-depositing conditioner. The formula is essentially a triple threat which delivers a boost of semi-permanent color, gently cleanses hair of buildup and conditions it to keep it feeling soft and healthy. On my wash days, I massage three pumps of the Clenditioner through my strands and wait three minutes before rinsing. In that short amount of time, it reverses any fading my shampoo caused, allowing me to extend the time between salon visits.
More than anything, I appreciate that this product doesn’t stain my hands. Many similar options have the tendency to alter hands (and your scalp), but that has never been the case with Keracolor. Also, it’s just really difficult to find at-home red hair products which look natural — I’ve made the mistake of using a ruby red mask before that turned my hair fire engine red. Keracolor’s copper hue is the most realistic color I’ve come across from any brand. In fact, some of my family members who are actual redheads regularly use it to amplify their natural color.
You should definitely put a lot of thought into your hair care routine before going red, because trust me, it’s a commitment. But if you have Keracolor Clenditioner in your arsenal, caring for your color is so much less stressful. So, go ahead — take the leap and dye your hair. While people say blondes have more fun, I’m a firm believer that redheads have the most fun!
