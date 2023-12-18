Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Giddy-up into winter like Katie Holmes! The Dawson’s Creek alum is always our street style inspo for accessible off-duty outfits. Just like Us, she often opts for jeans and sensible shoes. Last week, the actress stepped out in New York City wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a wool coat with winter-white Western boots. Yee-haw!

Cowboy boots are one of the hottest footwear trends of the year, and we love that Holmes chose an ivory hue over basic black. The whole no-white-after-Labor-Day rule is a fashion myth! We’re all about embracing snow white in the winter — especially when it’s unseasonably toasty.

If you want to step up your style, then shop these nine white Western boots below! In the winter, consider teaming these neutral boots with sweaters and midi skirts or pants, and in the spring and summer, go for jean shorts or mini dresses. Unleash your inner cowgirl with these cute boots right now!

Dream Pairs Tall Cowboy Boots

Was $58 You Save 36% On Sale: $37 See It!

Soda Western Booties

Was $31 You Save 39% On Sale: $19 See It!

ISNOM Knee-High Cowboy Boots

Was $100 You Save 41% On Sale: $59 See It!

The Drop Western Ankle Booties

Was $70 You Save 20% On Sale: $56 See It!

Dream Pairs Slouchy Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots

$49.00 See It!

Dingo Star Struck Leather Booties

$170.00 See It!

ZXHYZLZ Block Heel Cowboy Boots

$50.00 See It!

Dream Pairs White Cowboy Booties

Was $52 You Save 17% On Sale: $43 See It!

Coutgo Pointed-Toe Booties

Was $52 You Save 17% On Sale: $43 See It!

