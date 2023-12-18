Your account
Channel Katie Holmes’ Street Style With These Winter-White Western Boots

By

Giddy-up into winter like Katie Holmes! The Dawson’s Creek alum is always our street style inspo for accessible off-duty outfits. Just like Us, she often opts for jeans and sensible shoes. Last week, the actress stepped out in New York City wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a wool coat with winter-white Western boots. Yee-haw!

Cowboy boots are one of the hottest footwear trends of the year, and we love that Holmes chose an ivory hue over basic black. The whole no-white-after-Labor-Day rule is a fashion myth! We’re all about embracing snow white in the winter — especially when it’s unseasonably toasty.

If you want to step up your style, then shop these nine white Western boots below! In the winter, consider teaming these neutral boots with sweaters and midi skirts or pants, and in the spring and summer, go for jean shorts or mini dresses. Unleash your inner cowgirl with these cute boots right now!

Dream Pairs Tall Cowboy Boots

Dream Pairs cowboy boots
Amazon
Was $58You Save 36%
On Sale: $37
See It!

Soda Western Booties

Soda western booties
Amazon
Was $31You Save 39%
On Sale: $19
See It!

ISNOM Knee-High Cowboy Boots

knee-high cowboy boots
Amazon
Was $100You Save 41%
On Sale: $59
See It!

The Drop Western Ankle Booties

The Drop ankle booties
Amazon
Was $70You Save 20%
On Sale: $56
See It!

Dream Pairs Slouchy Mid-Calf Cowboy Boots

slouchy cowboy boots
Amazon
$49.00
See It!

Dingo Star Struck Leather Booties

star struck leather booties
Zappos
$170.00
See It!

ZXHYZLZ Block Heel Cowboy Boots

block heel cowboy boots
Amazon
$50.00
See It!

Dream Pairs White Cowboy Booties

cowboy booties
Amazon
Was $52You Save 17%
On Sale: $43
See It!

Coutgo Pointed-Toe Booties

pointed-toe booties
Amazon
Was $52You Save 17%
On Sale: $43
See It!

