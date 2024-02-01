Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When buying a new coat online, there are certainly some challenges at play. First, it’s incredibly difficult to know how a coat will fit unless you can try it on; is it actually true to size like reviewers say?

Speaking of reviews, it seems that every coat is the “best on the market,” making it nearly impossible to know what’s legit. (And if the coat actually was the best coat on the market, you’d snatch it up ASAP!) I’ve purchased the “best coat you can buy” many times, only to have it bunch up in all the wrong places, welcome wind through every seam and prevent me from moving my arms above 90 degrees.

Another challenge is trying to decipher the quality of the jacket. Is it soft? Durable? Is the warmth rating actually accurate? If it’s making your head spin just thinking about all of this, I get it. But you’re in luck — I’ve tested more coats than I can count, and can be your cool, advice-laden older sis in the outerwear department.

After years of trials and tribulations, these are the coats I can’t do winter without. Whether you’re looking for a fleece, parka, puffer, vest or trench coat, you’ll find a real best on the market below!

Best Fleece: The North Face Osito Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Call me basic, but this North Face has to be one of the coziest, most practical fleece jackets around. It goes with everything, feels like a cloud, washes well and doesn’t go out of style. With dozens of colors to choose from, you’re bound to find a match!

Get the Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket for $70 (originally $100) at Nordstrom!

Best Parka: Canada Goose Shelburne Parka

Canada Goose is known for its pricey but seriously high-quality outwear, and this jacket is no exception. It keeps you warm in temps as low as 14 degrees and has a fur hood for blocking wind. This parka is an investment, no doubt, but worth it for those living in particularly cold places!

Get the Shelburne Parka for $1,495 at Canada Goose!

Best Trench Coat: Guess Luana Trench Coat

When you’re going for fashion, there’s no better outerwear option than a nice trench coat. This one has a front button closure with a waist belt for style. The material has a shiny finish to it, ideal for dressing up your winter outfit.

Get the Guess Luana Trench Coat for $198 at Nordstrom!

Best Puffer: Revolution Race Igloo Jacket

If you like skiing, hiking or simply staying warm while you go about your day-to-day activities, this is the coat for you. The down filling, water-repellent exterior and detachable hood make it the ideal adventure jacket – even if that adventure is simply to the mailbox.

Get the Igloo Jacket for $279 at Revolution Race!

Best Vest: The North Face Nuptse 1996 Package 700 Fill Power Down Vest

Some people aren’t “vest people” (I wasn’t either), but this one might change your mind. Warm is an understatement with this heavily-insulated vest which gives you freedom of arm movement without the overheating factor of some outerwear.

Get the 1996 700 Fill Down Vest for $230 at Nordstrom!

