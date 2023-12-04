Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Well, almost. The only thing that could make it better is having your holiday shopping list checked off. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but you’re in luck! You can still score some amazing deals on bestselling items this season.

That said, finding a “safe gift” — something you know will be a hit regardless of personality type, hobbies, interests or style – is always a challenge. Well, we found one! If you haven’t seen on TikTok, these layered initial necklaces are the hot new thing for young adults. More than 30,000 people give this necklace five stars, and we totally see why.

Get the M Mooham Dainty Initial Necklace for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This necklace has a bold initial charm hanging on a mid-length chain beneath a shorter chain, yielding a beautiful and dynamic look. The short and mid-length chain combo makes this necklace versatile and trendy, perfect for everyday wear regardless of neckline: sweetheart, V-neck, off-the-shoulder, you name it! You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

Endless styling capabilities make this necklace a great gift for someone you know and love, or for someone you don’t know too well. Office parties, extended family gatherings, secret Santas – bring ‘em on!

What’s more, you can get this necklace in silver, gold or rose gold. Gold is most popular, but silver is always a safe option, too! Reviewers rave about the unique hexagonal shape and careful detailing on the dual-sided charm.

Many also note the quality; you won’t find it tarnishing or leaving funky purple residue on the neck over time. Phew! This initial necklace really is the perfect accessory for the ladies in your life, from close friends to acquaintances at best.

