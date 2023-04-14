The 10 Best White Shoes for Spring 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re all about white shoes for spring and summer! Ivory styles serve the same purpose as nude heels, elongating our legs and matching most outfits. There’s just something so fresh and fashionable about white footwear! White sneakers make any outfit feel effortlessly cool. And white sandals make our suntans pop!

Since spring has officially sprung, we need some shoes that will put a spring in our step. Below are 10 white must-haves that will go with everything from dresses to denim. These shoes are trendy and timeless at the same time!

DV Dolce Vita Heeled Sandals

Kick up your heels in these strappy sandals from DV Dolce Vita! “I wore these sandals on a few different occasions while on vacation including a wedding and a night out,” one reviewer reported. “They are comfortable and look fantastic.”

$65.00 See It!

Reebok Lifestyle Sneakers

Keep it comfy in these Reebok Lifestyle kicks!“Extremely comfortable and so stylish,” one customer declared. “Can dress it up or down. Love it!”

$80.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Cutout Sandals

These cutout sandals will elevate any spring or summer OOTD. As one shopper said, “[These] Sam Edelman shoes are perfect for summer!! They fit perfectly and are very comfy!”

$120.00 See It!

Steve Madden Slides

Simple and sleek, these Steve Madden slides are an everyday essential. “Love love these sandals,” one reviewer gushed. “Hug the foot so well. Great with everything!”

$90.00 See It!

Franco Sarto Cork Heels

Put a cork in it! These Franco Sarto white block heels were made for a vacation. “My new go-tos!” one reviewer proclaimed. “Comfortable and versatile. I wear them with everything. Fits my feet perfectly.”

Was $99 On Sale: $89 You Save 10% See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Clog Sandals

Dr. Scholl’s has always been known for comfort, and these heeled clogs are no exception. “OMG! So comfortable right out of the box,” one customer commented. “The perfect summer sandal. I have foot issues and these are great. Can’t recommend them enough.”

$140.00 See It!

Jack Rogers Flat Sandals

Prep for summer with these preppy sandals! According to one review, “The classic Jack Rogers flat is the go-to shoe for summer. Perfect with skirts, shorts or jeans, they somehow manage to be dressy and casual at the same time.”

$128.00 See It!

Journee Collection Pumps

Simple yet stunning! These pumps are ideal for date night. “The heel height is perfect and the heel shape is comfortable to stand and walk in,” one customer claimed.

$55.00 See It!

Seychelles Puffy Sandals

These puffy sandals are the epitome of comfort! One reviewer raved, “These are super sandals. They are the rare shoe that you forget you are wearing. The straps are padded and so comfortable. I needed to ease the straps gently onto my foot the first few wearings but no pinching — just a nice hug.”

$79.00 See It!

Steve Madden Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw! These Steve Madden cowboy boots are totally trending for spring and summer. “Love these boots,” one shopper enthused. “Looks adorable with shorts or dresses!!!”

Was $160 On Sale: $125 You Save 22% See It!

