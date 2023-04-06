7 White Flats That Are Seriously Stylish for Spring and Summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In the spring and summer, white flats are the ultimate seasonal staple. Sleek and stylish, these crisp shoes go with absolutely everything (especially a sun tan!). Plus, they’re super comfy since they don’t have a heel. Similar to nude pumps, white flats elongate our legs in our warm-weather wardrobe. Fashionable and flattering!

We rounded up seven of our favorite white flats from Zappos. These sandals and ballet flats are both trendy and timeless so you can rock them year after year. Put a spring in your step with these white shoes for spring!

Sam Edelman Ballet Flats

These classic ballet flats are trending this season. Pair these sophisticated shoes with ankle-cut straight-leg jeans and a light sweater.

$130.00

Badgley Mischka Jewel Embellished Flats

Crown jewel! These embellished flats from Badgley Mischka are absolutely stunning. Dress up your denim with these white statement shoes or wear them with your wedding dress as a bride! Whatever you do, don’t miss this major designer deal.

Was $235 On Sale: $165 You Save 30%

Schutz White Buckle Slides

Vacay vibes! These Schutz buckle slides are made for a tropical trip. Beach getaway, anyone?

$118.00

Tory Burch Double T Flats

Featuring Tory Burch’s signature Double T logo, these cushioned slides are comfy-chic! Perfect for a day of shopping in Palm Beach (a girl can dream!).

$248.00

Steve Madden Double-Strap Sandals

Designed with a subtle crocodile print, these strappy sandals are an elevated basic. One customer claimed that these flats are “super comfortable.”

$62.00

Sam Edelman Braided Slides

These Sam Edelman braided sandals are brand-new to Zappos! Made with leather, these slides are high-quality and high-fashion.

$100.00

Franco Sarto Grecian Sandals

Greek goddess! These cutout sandals include a cushioned footbed for enhanced comfort.

$110.00

