The Best Comfy Sandal Trends for Spring and Summer

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shoe trends emerging for the spring and summer months, and decided to specifically hone in on sandals. They’re our most-worn shoes once the weather warms up, so obviously we want to score some new pairs.

Luckily, tons of the sandal styles we’ve encountered are seriously comfy! There are a handful of different design features trending at the moment, so we picked out the top three — along with coordinating shoe options to shop. Read on to see why we selected each trend, and get to shoe shopping below!

Return of the Wedge Heel

The comfiest comeback of them all!

Wedges are officially back this year! A number of seasons ago, this heel style would have been considered outdated — or, worse, tacky. But now, the wedge has made a major comeback. The lengthy block heel is much more stable than stilettos, and when you pick up a pair with ’90s or Y2K-inspired details, you’re in business for the rest of the spring and summer!

Our Picks

42 GOLD Omira

Originally $160 On Sale: $133 You Save 17% See it!

Vince Camuto Falivda

Originally $119 On Sale: $94 You Save 21% See it!

Steve Madden Danya Wedge Sandal

$90.00 See it!

Tony Bianco Verushka

$200.00 See it!

Katy Perry The Busy Bee Crisscross Slide

$109.00 See it!

Chic Thong Sandals

A.k.a. flip flops — but make ’em fashion!

Who doesn’t adore rocking a pair of flip flops? The rubber varieties are necessary when hitting the beach, pool or simply running errands. But the new styles on our radar are elevated — and can even feel super dressy! You’re still scoring the same level of comfort as classic flip flops, but in a much chicer package.

Our Picks

Madden Girl Cherrie

$59.00 See it!

Joie Jennie

$228.00 See it!

Kate Spade New York Bahama

$248.00 See it!

Steve Madden Amily-R Sandal

$80.00 See it!

Journee Collection Kyleen

$60.00 See it!

Woven Sandal Wonders

Supportive and stylish at the same time!

Sandals with any type of woven construction are certainly on trend right now, and we absolutely adore these styles! Whether you’re rocking sandals with thinner vibes, fisherman-style shoes or sandals which feature mesh-style materials, these are the pairs to help your feet feel extra secure.

Our Picks

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jagger Fisherman Sandal

$185.00 See it!

Vaneli Finn

$150.00 See it!

FitFlop Gracie Rubber-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals

$130.00 See it!

Circus NY Jocelyn

$90.00 See it!

Vince Camuto Lemenda

$99.00 See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Colica

$120.00 See it!

