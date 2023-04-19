Cancel OK
The Best Comfy Sandal Trends for Spring and Summer

By
Zappos-Spring-Sandal-Trends-Featured-Image
 Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shoe trends emerging for the spring and summer months, and decided to specifically hone in on sandals. They’re our most-worn shoes once the weather warms up, so obviously we want to score some new pairs.

Luckily, tons of the sandal styles we’ve encountered are seriously comfy! There are a handful of different design features trending at the moment, so we picked out the top three — along with coordinating shoe options to shop. Read on to see why we selected each trend, and get to shoe shopping below!

Return of the Wedge Heel

The comfiest comeback of them all! 

Wedges are officially back this year! A number of seasons ago, this heel style would have been considered outdated — or, worse, tacky. But now, the wedge has made a major comeback. The lengthy block heel is much more stable than stilettos, and when you pick up a pair with ’90s or Y2K-inspired details, you’re in business for the rest of the spring and summer!

Our Picks

42 GOLD Omira

42 GOLD Omira
Zappos
Originally $160On Sale: $133You Save 17%
See it!

Vince Camuto Falivda

Vince Camuto Falivda
Zappos
Originally $119On Sale: $94You Save 21%
See it!

Steve Madden Danya Wedge Sandal

Steve Madden Danya Wedge Sandal
Zappos
$90.00
See it!

Tony Bianco Verushka

Tony Bianco Verushka
Zappos
$200.00
See it!

Katy Perry The Busy Bee Crisscross Slide

Katy Perry The Busy Bee Crisscross Slide
Zappos
$109.00
See it!

Chic Thong Sandals

A.k.a. flip flops — but make ’em fashion!

Who doesn’t adore rocking a pair of flip flops? The rubber varieties are necessary when hitting the beach, pool or simply running errands. But the new styles on our radar are elevated — and can even feel super dressy! You’re still scoring the same level of comfort as classic flip flops, but in a much chicer package.

Our Picks

Madden Girl Cherrie

Madden Girl Cherrie
Zappos
$59.00
See it!

Joie Jennie

Joie Jennie
Zappos
$228.00
See it!

Kate Spade New York Bahama

Kate Spade New York Bahama
Zappos
$248.00
See it!

Steve Madden Amily-R Sandal

Steve Madden Amily-R Sandal
Zappos
$80.00
See it!

Journee Collection Kyleen

Journee Collection Kyleen
Zappos
$60.00
See it!

Woven Sandal Wonders

Supportive and stylish at the same time!

Sandals with any type of woven construction are certainly on trend right now, and we absolutely adore these styles! Whether you’re rocking sandals with thinner vibes, fisherman-style shoes or sandals which feature mesh-style materials, these are the pairs to help your feet feel extra secure.

Our Picks

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jagger Fisherman Sandal

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jagger Fisherman Sandal
Zappos
$185.00
See it!

Vaneli Finn

Vaneli Finn
Zappos
$150.00
See it!

FitFlop Gracie Rubber-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals

FitFlop Gracie Rubber-Buckle Leather Fisherman Sandals
Zappos
$130.00
See it!

Circus NY Jocelyn

Circus NY Jocelyn
Zappos
$90.00
See it!

Vince Camuto Lemenda

Vince Camuto Lemenda
Zappos
$99.00
See it!

Marc Fisher LTD Colica

Marc Fisher LTD Colica
Zappos
$120.00
See it!

