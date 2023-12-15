17 Last-Minute Christmas Pajamas to Shop Before the Big Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The clock is ticking. Christmas will be here before we know it! With less than two weeks left until the big day, you probably have all of the major musts checked off your holiday to-do list. You’ve likely decorated the outside of your home with cute lights and figurines and found equally impressive holiday goodies for the inside of your humble abode as well. And of course, you’re still wrapping gifts as they’re delivered, but have you stocked up on holiday jammies?

If the answer is no, there’s zero need to fret. We’ve compiled a festive list of last-minute Christmas pajama pants, shorts and dresses that you can shop at trusted retailers (with impressive shipping) like, Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart and Target. Scroll ahead for the holiday sleepwear scoop!

Last-Minute Pajama Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll dream of candy canes, Christmas dresses and wrapped gifts when you go to bed in this PJ dress.

2. We Also Love: This long-sleeve nightgown is made of sugar, spice, and everything nice. It features the cutest holiday plaid print and adorable button detailing.

3. We Can’t Forget: Celebrate the beauty of Christmas trees in this nightgown.

4. Extra: This festive nightgown features an assortment of holiday slogans.

Last-Minute Pajama Sets

5. All of the Lights: Celebrate Hanukkah with this bright blue set. It features fun dreidels that’ll make you want play with the iconic toy.

6. Cozy Prints: If you’re looking for PJs to keep in rotation after the holiday season ends, you’ll love this two-piece plaid set.

7. Perfect Match: These red-hot jammies feature matchboxes and sticks in festive holiday colors.

8. Packer Pride: Show your favorite NFL team a little love with these cheerful PJs.

9. Snowmen & Reindeer: Is it really Christmas without snowmen and reindeer? This two-piece set pairs two of the season’s most iconic characters with festive prints.

10. Sweet Stripes: Raise your hand if you loved the green-striped peppermints growing up. Channel nostalgia with this sweet green and white set.

11. Bright Lights: Your Christmas tree won’t be the only thing shining this holiday season. These long-sleeve pajamas feature the cutest light design.

12. Naughty or Nice: These jammies send Santa a not-so-subtle reminder about who’s been naughty or nice this year.

13. The Force Is With You: If you’re a Star Wars enthusiast, you’ll be thrilled to check out this red-hot set. They feature characters from the hit franchise with festive decorations.

14. Precious Pooches: Animal enthusiasts, these jammies are made just for you. They feature adorable pictures of four-legged friends, like cats, dogs and reindeer.

Last-Minute Pajama Short Sets

15. Sleep Slopes: If your holiday hobbies include hitting the ski slopes, this pajama set will be right up your alley. This short set features several pictures of skiers enjoying some time in the great outdoors.

16. All About Ornaments: These holiday PJs are decked out just like a Christmas tree with decorative ornaments.

17. Last But Not Least: Keep things short and simple in this all-black long-sleeve Henley romper.

