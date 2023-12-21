Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Having a cohesive set of winter fashion essentials is crucial. From coats, to boots and every accessory in between, keeping items in your closet which help you stay warm (but not too warm) during the colder months of the year can significantly improve your energy levels and your will to get dressed. Seriously! One item in particular — sweatpants — offer plenty of versatility and comfort year-round, and we found a pair at Amazon which could become your new go-to. Perhaps best of all, they’re just $24 at the moment!

The Automet Baggy Sweatpants boast a 65% polyester and 35% rayon composition with an elastic and drawstring waist for easy accessibility. They come in 14 color choices and include sizes ranging from S to XXL. These sweatpants have a fashion-forward high-waist design and work well as pajama pants or daily loungewear.

Get the AUTOMET Baggy Joggers for just $24 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Sweatpants are an easy option which you can wear both indoors and outdoors. Think about pairing this option with a T-shirt, combat boots and a flannel shacket for a breezy winter look. And when spring and summer roll back around, throw these sweats on with a funky tee and sneakers for a casual, on-the-go ensemble. All in all, you can do and wear just about anything with sweatpants — and these can help you get out of the house without weighing you down.

One Amazon reviewer noted, “I was looking for joggers that have a soft, T-shirt-like texture. Relaxed fit. Perfect for all seasons. These are those joggers. And the price is great.”

Another savvy shopper added, “These pants are fantastic! They are so soft and comfortable, also not too warm or thick. I am very particular about how my sweatpants fit and these are the perfect length and fit just right around my waist. I’m 5’8″ and 120 lbs for reference. Pants that fit my legs AND waist are hard to find.”

Still need convincing? One last satisfied customer chimed in, proclaiming, “I liked these pants so much, I bought them again in another color. I bought a large, which was a perfect fit having fuller hips. Not too baggy and the length is good. I actually had to roll the ankles up once to wear them with sneakers. The elastic waist is not too tight or uncomfortable and I’m able to wear them as is, without using the draw string. I would highly recommend these, as I am planning to get more colors myself too!”

If you crave a new casual go-to, these sweatpants may be the slay you didn’t know you needed!

