Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stay Cozy in These Soft Pajama Sets From Ekouaer — All $40 and Under

By
Ekouaer pajama sets
Amazon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Pajama sets are the new pantsuits, and loungewear is the new quiet luxury! Whether you’re working from home, running errands or even going out on the town, comfort comes first. It’s actually more fashionable to be dressed down these days than dressed up! Snuggle up in these soft and stylish sets from Ekouaer.

These pajamas and lounge looks make the perfect holiday gifts! You can choose a particular style for anyone on your list, or get matching sets for the whole family. ‘Tis the season to be cozy! Most of these outfits are on sale right now at Amazon, so stock up while these deals are still live. As a side note, you can also grab your pajama picks directly from the Ekoauer website — 15% off for Us Weekly readers with code: USWEEKLY!

Satin Pajama Set

satin pajama set
Amazon

Silky-smooth! This satin pajama set is cute enough to wear out of the house.

Was $35You Save 31%
On Sale: $24
See It!

Two-Piece Knit Lounge Set

loungewear set
Amazon

Sweater weather! This lounge set is our new travel uniform, errands ensemble and school pick-up set.

Was $49You Save 20%
On Sale: $39
See It!

Leopard Print Pajamas

leopard print pajamas
Amazon

Party animal! Take a walk on the wild side in these leopard print PJs.

Was $41You Save 12%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Soft Pajama Set

constellations pajamas
Amazon

Seeing stars! We’re smitten with the constellations pattern of this pajama set. Also available in solid colors and floral print!

Was $46You Save 20%
On Sale: $37
See It!

Shorts Sweater Set

shorts sweater set
Amazon

Long story short…this long-sleeve top and shorts set is too cute! Cute for lounging around the house or wearing out once the weather warms up.

$40.00
See It!

Zippered Robe Nightgown

robe nightgown
Amazon

Part robe and part nightgown, this sleep dress is as cozy as a blanket. Sweet dreams!

Was $43You Save 16%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Half-Zip and Shorts Set

half-zip shorts set
Amazon

Featuring a half-zip sweatshirt and shorts, this sweat set is sporty-chic. You can mix and match the top and bottoms!

See It!

Plaid Pajama Set

plaid pajama set
Amazon

Mad for plaid! Deck the halls in this holiday pajama set.

$40.00
See It!

Reminder: You can ship your pajama picks directly from the Ekoauer website — 15% off for Us Weekly readers with code: USWEEKLY!

