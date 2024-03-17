Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though rich moms have the extra cash to spend, that doesn’t always mean they want to (I mean, how do you think they stay rich?!). They’re resourceful, smart cookies that know how to allocate their money wisely and in the right places. One of those places? The transitional clothing department. Shopping for reliable transitional pieces allows a rich mom to maximize her wardrobe and save money for bigger things like fancy Parisian getaways or spring break resort styles, which is why we rounded up 17 options so you can channel the aesthetic.

Each of the 17 transitional pieces below will leave you looking like a rich mom without the budget-busting designer price tags. Each can also be styled with layers to stay warm in the unpredictable spring weather and worn solo to stay cool throughout the summer. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

1. Must-Have Maxi: With beautiful ruching details on the bodice, puff sleeves and a dropped hem, this brunch-worthy maxi dress looks so luxe — just $120!

2. Ravishing Romper: Minimal rich moms will want to reach for this linen jumpsuit all the time in the warmer months — just $110!

3. If I Were a Rich Mom: Personally, if I ever achieved rich mom status, I’d want to wear a Lily van der Woodsen-style cardigan like this one all the time — just $43!

4. Cool Mom Status: You’ll reach cool mom status in no time with this fun and flirty puff sleeve dress that comes in a pretty pink, green, black and white — was $51, now $43!

5. The Perfect Pant: Trousers look their absolute best when they’re tailored to perfection, and these curve-friendly ones from Abercrombie come in several length and size choices — just $90!

6. Top It Off: Pair this short-sleeve sweater with jeans and a jacket in the spring and shorts and some sandals in the summer — just $50!

7. Soft and Silky: If you love satin slip skirts, you can find this one in pastels for spring and summer and muted tones for fall and winter — was $39, now $28!

8. In Your Denim Dreams: I don’t know about your denim dreams, but in mine, they consist of pairs like this one that fit the curves just right — just $90!

9. Keep it Casual: A versatile style, this cute cardigan can be teamed with trousers for a work day and a skirt and heels for happy hour — just $25!

10. Lightweight Layer: If you’re looking for a blazer you’ll be able to wear even on warmer days, check out this one that’s lighter than most — just $38!

11. Corduroy Cutie: A fabulous find for the funds, this corduroy shacket can be worn both alone or as a layer under a lightweight top — was $70, now $36!

12. Pretty Puff Sleeve: Made with a ruched bodice, puff sleeves and a ruffle hem, this top is a mixture of both chic and flirty — just $45!

13. Cozy Cardigan: Don’t just listen to Us, shoppers also say this cozy cardigan is “perfect for spring and summer” — shop now!

14. Every Basic: All rich moms need a good button-down top like this one to dress up under a blazer or down with some blue jeans — just $30!

15. Trending Two-Piece: Though this two-piece set looks fabulous together as a monochrome look, it can also be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe — just $38!

16. Best Bodysuit: With over 26,200 five-star ratings from shoppers, we know this halter neck bodysuit will be your new go-to — was $36, now $25!

17. Polo Pullover: From golf club outings to boat days, we think this knitted polo top would be perfect for both — just $36!