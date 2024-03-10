Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter blues got you down? There’s nothing a quick fix of French culture can’t cure! Imagine it: As you smell fresh croissants while strolling past a French bakery, the chic Parisian shopping finds and breathtaking sightseeing instantly enliven your spirits. Whether you’re planning a spring getaway to Paris or perpetually dreaming of one, these 17 French girl-chic styles are right out of a rich mom’s closet.

Related: 17 Free People-Style Fashion Finds From Amazon All Under $50 Young, wild and free! If your sense of style leans boho-chic, then there’s a good chance you’re interested in clothing and accessories with retro-inspired touches. Funky, feminine and fashion-forward! Think: Coachella meets cottagecore. If you’re searching for a look for less, then we’ve got you covered! Below are 17 affordable alternatives from Amazon that […]

The French get it right in a lot of areas — but especially when it comes to fashion. The French girls have a certain je ne sais quoi that women all around the world have been replicating for decades. It’s effortless, it’s chic, it’s timeless — all of the elements of a wardrobe you need. With that in mind, we found 17 pieces for spring that emulate this elegant (but relaxed!) energy — and they start at just $7. De rien!

1. Pardon My French: I bet if you looked in the closet of a fabulous French gal, you’d find a striped sweater like this one in multiple colors and styles — was $40, now $37!

2. La Vie En Rose: Made with short flutter sleeves, a chic polka dot fabric and a V-neckline, this midi dress will transition well from a day of sightseeing to a romantic date night — was $40, now $36!

3. Basic Button-Down: The French are masters of layering, and a basic button-down like this one is a wardrobe must-have — was $24, now $15!

4. Cropped & Cute: A good pair of jeans is an absolute staple in every Euro-chic wardrobe, and this cropped version from Abercrombie is divine — $90!

5. Always a Good Idea: A relaxed, knit cardigan like this one is always a good idea to wear as an extra layer of warmth on chilly April mornings — was $33, now $29!

6. Eiffel For You: We picture this linen V-neck midi dress pairing perfectly with slip-on sandals and a woven tote for a scenic picnic under the Eiffel Tower — just $90!

7. Ooh La La! With puffed cap sleeves, a polka-dot fabric and butterfly lace detailing, this maxi dress is the perfect feminine and flirty choice for a romantic dinner date — splurge for $198!

8. Très Chic: Made with vintage style gold buttons, striped knit fabric and a crew neckline, this cardigan screams French fashion — was $60, now $46!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

9. À La Mode: French girls depend on ballet flats like these for both style and comfort while trekking around the city — just $98!

10. C’est La Vie: Seize the day is this shopper-loved slip skirt that will go with anything from a cozy sweater to a lightweight tank top — just $34!

11. Luxe Layer: Do blazers French style by pairing this classic suiting blazer from Abercrombie with jeans and a T-shirt or even a miniskirt — just $120!

12. Beautiful Beret: There’s nothing that activates the French girl aesthetic quite like adding a beret to your outfit — was $15, now $12!

13. Sightseeing: This midi dress with a tiered skirt, puff sleeves and a high elastic waist is the perfect choice for a day of sightseeing! Pair it with your favorite summer hat and a pair of strappy sandals — just $36!

14. Sweet Sweater: Featuring a detailed cable knit fabric, this lightweight sweater brings a classic and polished vibe to any outfit — just $24!

15. French Basket: From beach days to flea market shopping afternoons, this woven tote with leather handles will carry all of your necessities — just$58!

16. Chic in Chiffon: Give your outfit a final touch of French with this chic chiffon neck scarf that comes in 20 colors — just $7!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Haute Couture: Okay, so it’s not actually haute couture, but any tweed jacket like this one is chic enough to make it feel like you’re wearing it — just $53!