17 Chic Rich Mom Pieces Inspired by Parisian Style — Starting at $7

By
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Inspiration: Geraldine Boublil wears a blue and white geometric pattern print coat, a Prada bag, Prada tights, black shoes, sunglasses, outside Rochas, during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020, on February 27, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Winter blues got you down? There’s nothing a quick fix of French culture can’t cure! Imagine it: As you smell fresh croissants while strolling past a French bakery, the chic Parisian shopping finds and breathtaking sightseeing instantly enliven your spirits. Whether you’re planning a spring getaway to Paris or perpetually dreaming of one, these 17 French girl-chic styles are right out of a rich mom’s closet.

The French get it right in a lot of areas — but especially when it comes to fashion. The French girls have a certain je ne sais quoi that women all around the world have been replicating for decades. It’s effortless, it’s chic, it’s timeless — all of the elements of a wardrobe you need. With that in mind, we found 17 pieces for spring that emulate this elegant (but relaxed!) energy — and they start at just $7. De rien!

1. Pardon My French: I bet if you looked in the closet of a fabulous French gal, you’d find a striped sweater like this one in multiple colors and styles — was $40, now $37!

2. La Vie En Rose: Made with short flutter sleeves, a chic polka dot fabric and a V-neckline, this midi dress will transition well from a day of sightseeing to a romantic date night — was $40, now $36!

3. Basic Button-Down: The French are masters of layering, and a basic button-down like this one is a wardrobe must-have — was $24, now $15!

4. Cropped & Cute: A good pair of jeans is an absolute staple in every Euro-chic wardrobe, and this cropped version from Abercrombie is divine — $90!

5. Always a Good Idea: A relaxed, knit cardigan like this one is always a good idea to wear as an extra layer of warmth on chilly April mornings — was $33, now $29!

6. Eiffel For You: We picture this linen V-neck midi dress pairing perfectly with slip-on sandals and a woven tote for a scenic picnic under the Eiffel Tower — just $90!

7. Ooh La La! With puffed cap sleeves, a polka-dot fabric and butterfly lace detailing, this maxi dress is the perfect feminine and flirty choice for a romantic dinner date — splurge for $198!

8. Très Chic: Made with vintage style gold buttons, striped knit fabric and a crew neckline, this cardigan screams French fashion — was $60, now $46!

9. À La Mode: French girls depend on ballet flats like these for both style and comfort while trekking around the city — just $98!

10. C’est La Vie: Seize the day is this shopper-loved slip skirt that will go with anything from a cozy sweater to a lightweight tank top — just $34!

11. Luxe Layer: Do blazers French style by pairing this classic suiting blazer from Abercrombie with jeans and a T-shirt or even a miniskirt — just $120!

12. Beautiful Beret: There’s nothing that activates the French girl aesthetic quite like adding a beret to your outfit — was $15, now $12!

13. Sightseeing: This midi dress with a tiered skirt, puff sleeves and a high elastic waist is the perfect choice for a day of sightseeing! Pair it with your favorite summer hat and a pair of strappy sandals — just $36!

14. Sweet Sweater: Featuring a detailed cable knit fabric, this lightweight sweater brings a classic and polished vibe to any outfit — just $24!

15. French Basket: From beach days to flea market shopping afternoons, this woven tote with leather handles will carry all of your necessities —  just$58!

16. Chic in Chiffon: Give your outfit a final touch of French with this chic chiffon neck scarf that comes in 20 colors — just $7!

17. Haute Couture: Okay, so it’s not actually haute couture, but any tweed jacket like this one is chic enough to make it feel like you’re wearing it — just $53!

