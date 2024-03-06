17 Free People-Style Fashion Finds From Amazon All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Young, wild and Free People!

If your sense of style leans boho-chic, then there’s a good chance you shop at Free People. The retailer specializes in modern clothing and accessories with retro-inspired touches. Funky, feminine and fashion-forward! Think: Coachella meets cottagecore.

Related: 17 Zara-Style Transitional Pieces to Slay Spring Layering — Starting at $6 There’s truly nothing like seeing an effortlessly elegant, stylish outfit that jumps to the top of your mood board. Often, a well-executed ensemble is all in the layering. The simple act of adding an extra button-up top or incorporating a sweater around the shoulders somehow instantly upgrades a look from a B- to an A+. […]

But even though Free People pieces may look like they’re from a thrift store, the prices are not for the thrifty. The average sweater sells for over $100, and some dresses cost more than $1,000! So, needless to say, Free People is sadly not in our budget on a regular basis.

If you’re searching for a Free People look for less, then we’ve got your covered! Below are 17 affordable alternatives from Amazon that look almost exactly like the real thing but for a fraction of the cost.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Crewnecks

Teriveek Color Block Crewneck Price: $35 Description

Cons Earn your stripes in this cozy color-block crewneck! So many fun shades to choose from. no. 1 new release in women's sweatshirts See It!

You save: 50% Logene Batwing Crrwneck Was: $31 $62 Description This crewneck is one of our all-time favorite purchases from Amazon! Made with a medium-weight material, this super soft sweater is great for transitional weather. See It!

Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Sweater Price: $40 Description These balloon sleeves call for a celebration! We love the dramatic design of this sweater. See It!

You save: 28% Trendy Queen Crewneck Sweatshirt Was: $33 $46 Description Featuring exposed hem details and an oversized fit, this crewneck is perfect for lounging or layering. Take this sweatshirt from the gym to the grocery store! See It!

Sweater Sets

You save: 10% Lillusory Sweater Set Was: $47 $52 Description Want to look put-together and feel like you’re in pajamas? This stylish sweater set is the best of both worlds! See It!

Tops

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Hailth Sleeveless Jumpsuit Price: $27 Description This relaxed-fit jumpsuit is officially our new daily uniform. Plus, it comes with pockets! See It!

Chloefairy Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress Price: $50 Description No one will believe you got this embroidered maxi dress from Amazon and not Free People! Swing into spring in this floral frock. See It!

You save: 17% Ugerlov Sweatshirt Dress Was: $30 $36 Description Part sweatshirt and part dress, this unique frock resembles a Free People style. Great for the gal who’s part girly and part tomboy-chic. See It!

Related: The Best Lightweight Lounge Sets Under $40 to Win Transitional Weather Happy March, Us family! We couldn’t be more excited about transitioning to transitional weather season… if that makes sense. And no, it’s not the chilly, blustery days that get Us excited — if that’s what does it for you though, we admire your positive attitude! We’re thinking about transitional weather fashion, which means a good […]

Outerwear

You save: 8% Chartou Waffle Knit Shacket Was: $33 $36 Description We’ll take waffle anything — breakfast food, knit tops, you name it! This waffle-knit shacket is an easy layering piece for any casual outfit. See It!

You save: 14% Astylish Button-Down Jacket Was: $42 $49 Description We can hardly tell the difference between this jacket and the popular Ruby Jacket from Free People! Cozy-chic. See It!

Activewear

Missactiver Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts Price: $27 Description While this activewear may look like a tank with high-waisted shorts, it’s actually a one-piece workout dress with built-in shorts. Sneaky and sporty! See It!

CRZ Yoga Flowy Ruffle Athletic Shorts Price: $28 Description Run like the wind in these flowy ruffle athletic shorts! Available in pretty pastel colors for spring, like this lovely lavender. See It!

Senserise Workout Romper Price: $41 Description Don’t mind Us, just planning on rocking this workout romper on repeat all spring and summer! It’s so flattering and fashionable. Get it

Totes

Shopants Quilted Tote Bag Price: $14 Description We’ve been seeing this quilted tote all over TikTok! Snag this bag for less than the price of a movie ticket or a manicure. Score! See It!