17 Free People-Style Fashion Finds From Amazon All Under $50

By
Inspiration: A street style star at the Cannes Film Festival.Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Young, wild and Free People!

If your sense of style leans boho-chic, then there’s a good chance you shop at Free People. The retailer specializes in modern clothing and accessories with retro-inspired touches. Funky, feminine and fashion-forward! Think: Coachella meets cottagecore.

But even though Free People pieces may look like they’re from a thrift store, the prices are not for the thrifty. The average sweater sells for over $100, and some dresses cost more than $1,000! So, needless to say, Free People is sadly not in our budget on a regular basis.

If you’re searching for a Free People look for less, then we’ve got your covered! Below are 17 affordable alternatives from Amazon that look almost exactly like the real thing but for a fraction of the cost.

Crewnecks

TERIVEEK Women Oversized Striped Color Block Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweatshirt Casual Loose Pullover Y2K Shirt Top Blue White
TERIVEEK

Teriveek Color Block Crewneck

$35
  • Description
  • Cons
Earn your stripes in this cozy color-block crewneck! So many fun shades to choose from.
  • no. 1 new release in women's sweatshirts
See It!
LOGENE Women's Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover White Sweater Tops (White, S) 305-baise-S
LOGENE
You save: 50%

Logene Batwing Crrwneck

$31$62
  • Description
This crewneck is one of our all-time favorite purchases from Amazon! Made with a medium-weight material, this super soft sweater is great for transitional weather.
See It!
Dokotoo Sweaters for Women 2023 Trendy Ladies Sweaters Fall Winter Oversized Sweater Womens Fashion Womens Fall Fashion 2024 Fall Clothes Outfits for Women Womens Tops Green
Dokotoo

Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Sweater

$40
  • Description
These balloon sleeves call for a celebration! We love the dramatic design of this sweater.
See It!
Womens Oversized Sweatshirts Crewneck Hoodies Sweaters Winter Fashion Clothes Y2k Teen Girls Cute Preppy Fleece Outfits 2024 Grey
Trendy Queen
You save: 28%

Trendy Queen Crewneck Sweatshirt

$33$46
  • Description
Featuring exposed hem details and an oversized fit, this crewneck is perfect for lounging or layering. Take this sweatshirt from the gym to the grocery store!
See It!

Sweater Sets

LILLUSORY Womens Matching Sets 2 Piece Lounge Sets Sweatsuits Sweat Suits Outfits Cozy Knit Pullover Sweater Loungewear Set
LILLUSORY
You save: 10%

Lillusory Sweater Set

$47$52
  • Description
Want to look put-together and feel like you’re in pajamas? This stylish sweater set is the best of both worlds!
See It!
ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Knit Casual Pants Tracksuit Matching Sets Loungewear 2024 Summer Fashion Trendy Sweat Set Resort Curise Clothes 953qiankaqi-S
ANRABESS
You save: 41%

Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Set

$43$73
  • Description
It’s giving vacay vibes! This loungewear look was made for a spring or summer trip.
See It!

Tops

ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Super Soft Lightweight Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops, Mushroom Taupe Charcoal, X-Large/XX-Large
ODODOS

ODODOS 3-Pack Rib-Knit Cropped Camisoles

$29
  • Description
Everyday essentials! Soft and stretchy, these tank tops are suitable for working out or chilling out.
See It!

Dresses & Jumpsuits

HAILTH Rompers for Women Casual Summer Jumpsuits Sleeveless Loose Spaghetti Strap Baggy Overalls Jumpers with Pockets Free People Jumpsuit Dupes 2023New
HAILTH

Hailth Sleeveless Jumpsuit

$27
  • Description
This relaxed-fit jumpsuit is officially our new daily uniform. Plus, it comes with pockets!
See It!
Chloefairy Women's Flower Embroidered Maxi Dress Lantern Sleeve Square Neck Tiered Flowy Spring Fall Dress (as1, Alpha, s, Regular, Regular, Green)
Chloefairy

Chloefairy Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress

$50
  • Description
No one will believe you got this embroidered maxi dress from Amazon and not Free People! Swing into spring in this floral frock.
See It!
Ugerlov Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Dress Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Tops Relaxed Fit Sweatshirts Short Mini Dresses, Black/Black XS
Ugerlov
You save: 17%

Ugerlov Sweatshirt Dress

$30$36
  • Description
Part sweatshirt and part dress, this unique frock resembles a Free People style. Great for the gal who’s part girly and part tomboy-chic.
See It!

Outerwear

Huaqiao Womens Quilted Puffer Jackets Lightweight Zipper Short Oversized Padded Coat with Pockets(Pink-S)
Huaqiao
You save: 20%

Huaqiao Quilted Puffer Jacket

$40$50
  • Description
Pretty in pink! This lightweight quilted jacket will keep you warm on crisp spring nights.
See It!
CHARTOU Women's Vintage Banded Collar Button Down Baggy Loose Fit Mid-Weight Frayed Waffle Knit Shacket Shirt Tops (Medium, Coffee)
CHARTOU
You save: 8%

Chartou Waffle Knit Shacket

$33$36
  • Description
We’ll take waffle anything — breakfast food, knit tops, you name it! This waffle-knit shacket is an easy layering piece for any casual outfit.
See It!
Astylish Womens Jackets Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket Solid Color Button Down Tops with Pockets Beige Small
Astylish
You save: 14%

Astylish Button-Down Jacket

$42$49
  • Description
We can hardly tell the difference between this jacket and the popular Ruby Jacket from Free People! Cozy-chic.
See It!

Activewear

MISSACTIVER Women Tennis Dress Workout Dress with Built in Shorts Sleeveless Crisscross Backless Summer Athletic Mini Dress(Medium,Cyan)
MISSACTIVER

Missactiver Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts

$27
  • Description
While this activewear may look like a tank with high-waisted shorts, it’s actually a one-piece workout dress with built-in shorts. Sneaky and sporty!
See It!
CRZ YOGA Athletic Shorts for Women High Waisted Flowy Ruffle Skirt Overlay Workout Running Tennis Shorts Zip Pocket Lilac XX-Small
CRZ YOGA

CRZ Yoga Flowy Ruffle Athletic Shorts

$28
  • Description
Run like the wind in these flowy ruffle athletic shorts! Available in pretty pastel colors for spring, like this lovely lavender.
See It!
SENSERISE Womens Workout Rompers Athletic Romper Running Onesie One Piece Exercise Jumpsuits Gym Yoga Outfits(Black,M)
SENSERISE

Senserise Workout Romper

$41
  • Description
Don’t mind Us, just planning on rocking this workout romper on repeat all spring and summer! It’s so flattering and fashionable.
Get it

Totes

SHOPANTS Quilted Tote Bag for Women Puffer Bag Lightweight Quilted Padding Shoulder Bag Down Cotton Padded Large Capacity Crossbody Bubble Hobo Bags (Blue)
SHOPANTS

Shopants Quilted Tote Bag

$14
  • Description
We’ve been seeing this quilted tote all over TikTok! Snag this bag for less than the price of a movie ticket or a manicure. Score!
See It!

