There’s truly nothing like seeing an effortlessly elegant, stylish outfit that jumps to the top of your mood board. Often, a well-executed ensemble is all in the layering. The simple act of adding an extra button-up top or incorporating a sweater around the shoulders somehow instantly upgrades a look from a B- to an A+. The best part? It doesn’t have to cost your whole paycheck to elevate your attire!

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 Zara-like transitional fashion finds for spring — starting at just $6. Each essential in our lineup will help you take your outfits from plain to undeniably chic, without breaking the bank. Make this the year you officially slay layering with these 17 fabulous pieces that can be worn throughout the year as well!

1. Back to Basics: Treat your wardrobe to an iconic staple with this crew-neck T-shirt from Fruit of the Loom — a perfect layering base — was $10, now $6!

2. Cardigan Classic: A spring must-have, this cardigan will be cozy with its knitted fabric but stylish thanks to its oversized silhouette — was $53, now $40!

3. Stylishly Striped: This striped sweater adds a layer of both chicness and warmth, whether you wear it by itself, over the shoulders or even tied at the waist — was $56, now $31!

4. Chic Shorts: Great for an office outfit, these pleated trouser shorts can be worn with a sweater in the spring and a tank in the summer — $50!

5. A Denim Day: Whether you’re someone who wears a denim jacket every now and then or it’s a go-to item, you’ll love this cropped version that includes pockets and comes in several other beautiful washes — $38

6. Take the Trench: Cold and rainy days are made a little better when accompanied with this chic, double-breasted trench coat that comes in haute hues like khaki, beige and black — was $86, now $70!

7. Must-Have Mock Neck: With over 4,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, we know this mock neck short-sleeve top is “perfect for layering” — was $59, now $24!

8. You’re Cute Jeans: A perfect length for spring, these chic jeans are of a cropped length, allowing the breeze to catch your ankles on days that get warm — $70!

9. A Better Button-Up: A layering staple, this classic button-up top will add an extra layer of dimension when paired with a tank, jacket or sweater — was $79, now $31!

10. Corduroy Cover-Up: Serving a dual purpose, this bestselling oversized corduroy top acts both as a cute cover-up over a tank top or a top on its own when buttoned up — was $70, now $30!

11. Quilted Cutie: Take advantage of the cute, quilted fashion trend while it lasts with this quilted bomber jacket that features button-up closures and comes in a few colors such as beige, navy and gray — $45!

12. Slip Into Spring: A versatile pick, this slip skirt can team with tanks, sweaters and jackets, making it a perfect transitional piece — $26!

13. Flattering Flannel: A flannel shacket like this one is a flattering style for both spring and fall — was $46, now $13!

14. We Love Linen: Most people think of linen pants as a summer staple, but what they don’t know is how these bottoms pair just as flawlessly with sweaters as tank tops — $33!

15. Business-Chic: This lightweight blazer is ideal for those office days when it’s cool in the morning but warms up by lunchtime — $54!

16. Casual-Cool: Made with a crew neckline, ribbed fabric and midi length, this bodycon dress can be styled up for a day in the office or pared down for a coffee date — was $41, now $30!

17. Over-the-Top: This pullover knit vest has a cozy-chic design and can be worn alone on warmer days and over a long-sleeve top on cooler ones — was $41, now $33!