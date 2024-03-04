Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re only a few weeks away from the Easter Bunny’s arrival. Whether you celebrate or not, chocolate eggs, marshmallow Peeps and egg-decorating parties are perks of the holiday! We also love the colors and spring energy associated with Easter — and since the holiday is coming early this year, spring hopefully is too!

Aside from coloring eggs and making Easter baskets, one of the best parts of the Easter holiday is getting to enjoy a nice brunch with friends and family (chock full of pancakes, eggs and french toast, of course!). If you have a brunch on the schedule but don’t know quite what to wear, this modest dress is the answer to your… hopes.

Get the Merokeety Short Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $52 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Stylish is an understatement with this dress — it has a textured floral pattern, chiffon fabric, short puff sleeves, midi length and a trendy tiered design. These features work together to give you an elegant, classy and festive look. The square neckline and high-rise elastic waist make it ultra-flattering too! A shirred bodice adds to the flattering factor, giving you an hourglass shape — effortlessly!

Related: 18 Lightweight Lounge Sets Under $40 to Win Transitional Weather Happy March, Us family! We couldn’t be more excited about transitioning to transitional weather season… if that makes sense. And no, it’s not the chilly, blustery days that get Us excited — if that’s what does it for you though, we admire your positive attitude! We’re thinking about transitional weather fashion, which means a good […]

And this isn’t a one-and-done dress, either; you can wear it all spring and summer long, whether to your cousin’s graduation, a beach day with the girls, a baby shower or for a day downtown. Casual or dressy, you’ll be set with this outfit! It comes in pastel colors like blue, green and pink (which we recommend for Easter brunch!) as well as more “all-year-round colors” like black, white, navy and beige.

Reviewers rave about the cutesy, delicate flair of the dress and how versatile it is, many calling it the “perfect dress”. They give a fair warning though: the compliments will be endless!

One reviewer wrote, “I don’t normally write reviews, but this dress was comfortable and very flattering. Got so many compliments at the party I went to. My mom and cousin asked to borrow it after. ”

Another loves the delicate material, saying the “flowers show through” and “the dress flowed” also noting that she appreciates the square-neck and off-the-shoulder variations. It’s like two dresses in one!

So, in case you can’t tell, this dress will be your new fave for Easter brunch and beyond. The only way you could make this outfit more festive is by wearing a bonnet!

See it: Get the Merokeety Short Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress for $52 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other Easter dresses on Amazon:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!