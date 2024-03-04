Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy March, Us family! We couldn’t be more excited about transitioning to transitional weather season… if that makes sense. And no, it’s not the chilly, blustery days that get Us excited — if that’s what does it for you though, we admire your positive attitude! We’re thinking about transitional weather fashion, which means a good amount of layering, a whole lot of colors, the occasional floral pattern and predominantly comfy fabrics that have lasted through winter.

But if your soft, fluffy lounge outfit is starting to make you sweat, that’s probably because it’s getting incrementally warmer outside. Although they’re comfortable, soft and fluffy fabrics become a little too soft and fluffy at this time of year. You want something to lounge in that’s lightweight, breathable and of course, fashionable!

We searched high and low to find 18 two-piece lounge sets under $40 bound to make your transitional lounging feel cozy and warm, but not too cozy and warm. These outfits are designed to give you the comfortable feeling you seek without causing you to overheat. Some are short-sleeved, some are long-sleeved, some have shorts, others have pants — but no matter what you’re searching for, a stylish new lounge set is just a click away!

Long Lounge Sets

1. Classy lady: You’ll love the simplicity of this button-up top and drawstring bottoms. It’s even stylish enough for dinner out with friends — $33!

2. Coffee in hand: There are 31 different colors to choose from, so you just might want to grab two (or three) of these cozy outfits — originally $51, now $40!

3. Free People lookalike: The slouchy, quarter button-up set looks a lot like something you’d buy at an expensive boho-chic boutique — originally $73, now $38!

4. Feisty and fun: You’ll want to wear this trendy set everywhere you go. Lantern sleeves and wide-leg pants up the fashion ante tenfold…but who’s counting? — $36!

5. East Coast: White trim around the hem, sleeves and ankles will give you preppy Hamptons energy — $36!

6. Buttoned-up: This waffle-knit sweater only needs a tank underneath. We’re obsessed with the vintage grandpa (in the best way) look — $40!

7. Absolutely essential: If you’re looking for a soft and stretchy “go-with-everything” set that will turn heads at every corner, you’re going to want to check this out — originally $39, now $37!

8. Original tracksuit: We’re convinced every tracksuit is based on this one. It’s classic, it’s cozy, it’s fashionable… compliments are guaranteed (even if it’s just an extra lick from your dog) — originally $52, now $40!

Short Lounge Sets

9. Light and airy: When you’re really not in the mood to sweat, this outfit will keep you cool as a cucumber — $30!

10. Ultra-cozy: This lounge set is the ideal balance of leisurely and trendy. You can even mix and match with different clothes for different occasions — $31!

11. Pilates mom: Vertical ribbed stitching and biker shorts make this set exceptionally flattering. Grab it in a heathered pattern or a solid, vibrant hue — $33!

12. Brunch ready: Choose between a long-sleeve, short-sleeve or sleeveless variety of this top. We love the look of the sleeveless tank, but pick whichever suits your fancy — originally $35, now $25!

13. Yoga or lounge?: Whether you’re lounging around the house or doing some movement, this set has you covered. A drawstring waist makes it feel like it was made for you — $36!

14. Sporty queen: Seal the athleisure look with stripes! You’ll look and feel ready to take on the day head-on — $36!

15. Pockets, please: You would never guess this set is secretly super functional. Grab it in one of 16 colors — $30!

16. Obviously oversized: There’s oversized, then there’s oversized. This outfit has flare ankles and an ultra-tuckable short-sleeve top — $39!

17. Comfy cotton: This fleece-lined fabric will keep you cozy while shorts will keep you cool — as Hannah Montana says, you get the best of both worlds — $20!

18. Vacationing somewhere: You deserve some time either on the beach or in the city. You may not be in either place, but you’ll sure feel like you are — $29!