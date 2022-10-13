17 Leggings and Lounge Pants That Also Work As Going Out Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the fall and winter seasons kick into high gear, we tend to become a little bit lazier. It starts getting dark out earlier and the temps are chilly, so most nights are spent on the couch in the coziest of loungewear.

But sometimes, we have to leave the house. Social lives don’t stop for the season! if we could get away with rocking sweats, leggings or other comfy pants normally reserved for indoor wear, that would make everything easier! With that in mind, we selected a slew of styles that can totally pass as a pair of going out pants with the right styling. Discover these ultra-comfy picks in our roundup below!

Elevated Leggings

1. These leggings from SPANX are made from a faux-leather material that’s far more comfortable than the real thing, plus they can beautifully shape your lower body — $98 at Nordstrom!

2. Faux suede is also a great material to make your leggings appear chicer, and we adore this pair from Vince Camuto — $79 at Nordstrom!

3. If you’re looking to make a splashy statement, check out these Open Edit flare leggings that are dripping in sequins from top to bottom — $69 at Nordstrom!

4. With the right top, these seriously comfy yoga leggings from Zella can easily pass as classic flare pants — starting at $28 at Nordstrom!

5. The way these faux-leather leggings from MANGO are stitched creates a convincing pant appearance that’s super sophisticated — $50 at Nordstrom!

6. These Alo Yoga leggings have rips which resemble distressing, making for an edgy vibe — starting at $74 on Amazon!

7. Jeggings are the best way to nail the look of jeans, and we can’t think of a better pair than this version from HUE — starting at $20 on Amazon!

8. The slits on the front hem of these Reiss leggings are trendy and provide you the perfect opportunity to show off a pair of strappy heels — $180 at Nordstrom!

Comfy-Chic Lounge Pants

9. Shoppers say these sculpting flare pull-on pants from NYDJ help them feel cinched in and completely confident — $89 at Nordstrom!

10. These SPANX flare ponte pants have a similar slimming effect, and we love the front stitching which makes them dressier — $168 at Nordstrom!

11. We’re obsessed with the extra baggy look of these Free People pleated trousers and know they’re incredibly easy to wear and style — $128 at Nordstrom!

12. These jersey trousers from Topshop actually button up like dress pants, and they have the same slit at the hem that we love — on sale for $42 at Nordstrom!

13. The stripes on the sides of these slim tapered pants from Reiss add a sporty touch that’s ideal for creating modern athleisure ensembles — $210 at Nordstrom!

14. If you feel like wearing baggy high-waisted joggers like this Kyerivs pair, all you have to do is throw on a fitted crop top, ankle booties and a leather jacket — starting at $21 on Amazon!

15. When you feel like classic joggers may be a bit too casual, switch them out for this satin pair from Allegra K — starting at $33 on Amazon!

16. Fabric joggers, like this high-waisted pair from EVALESS, offer a bit more stretch so they’re easier to wear than the satin pair we just mentioned — $30 on Amazon!

17. This lounge pant comes with a bonus! Along with the extreme wide-leg pants, this set from Molilove includes a sleeveless mock neck top for a complete outfit — $40 on Amazon!

