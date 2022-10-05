21 Mega-Stylish Fall Jackets to Shop That Aren’t Leather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re shopping for a new fall jacket, chances are you’re seeing a lot of the same trends over and over again, one of the biggest being leather and faux-leather styles. The moto jacket look is forever popular for fall, but what if you’re not into it? Or what if you already have one and want to add more outerwear styles to your closet?

We’ve rounded up 21 stylish fall jackets below that steer clear of leather and leather-like fabrics. You’re bound to find your new favorite, so let’s get shopping!

21 Non-Leather Jackets for Fall

Denim

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll start you off with an absolute classic first, as we know that’s what many shoppers are searching for! This Wrangler denim jacket is for you!

2. We Also Love: Another popular choice on Amazon, this Riders by Lee Indigo denim jacket comes in some fun colors. You don’t have to stick with blue if you don’t want to!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love a little extra flair? This embellished Andy & Natalie denim jacket has pearl-like beads dotting the shoulders!

4. Bonus: If you’re into the oversized look, look no further than this Saukiee denim jacket. A great pick for layering!

Quilted

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Even though it’s such a cozy design, a quilted jacket automatically makes us feel more fashionable too. This Goodthreads poplin jacket is our pick for this fall!

6. We Also Love: You get multiple awesome styles in one with this Angashion jacket. It’s a bomber style, but it’s corduroy…but also quilted!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you want something more fitted with a tailored look, this Grace Karin jacket is a lovely choice. Available in both navy and black!

8. Bonus: This Prettygarden jacket, on the other hand, is a shacket style with small quilting. This is the type of jacket you can simply make a vital part of your outfit!

Teddy/Faux Fur

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re all about the cozy vibes, this Comeon faux-shearling jacket definitely belongs in your shopping cart!

10. We Also Love: This fuzzy fleece Merokeety jacket is new and already one of our faves. We adore the plaid print too. It just suits the season!

11. We Can’t Forget: This Bellivera jacket is hoodie style, but it’s more like if your hoodie was made of a luxuriously soft cloud. Obsessed!

12. Bonus: Chic! This SweatyRocks jacket has a longline fit to add some sophistication to your favorite fall looks!

Utility/Military Style

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Less soft, more rugged? Don’t worry, because this Mixmatchy jacket will still keep things comfortable and stylish!

14. We Also Love: If you’re in that “crop everything” type of mindset, this Onedreamer jacket is sure to stand out to you!

15. We Can’t Forget: On the other hand, you can also go for a long, oversized fit with something like this Levi’s military jacket!

16. Bonus: This Amazon Essentials utility jacket is super cool because it lets you zip all the way up to create a tall neckline so you can go scarf-free!

Rain Jackets

17. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason this Columbia rain jacket has as many reviews as it does. Waterproof and adjustable, we’d recommend this one to anyone!

18. We Also Love: This OTU jacket is another fabulous find, especially if you’re into outdoor activities like hiking!

19. We Can’t Forget: The color-blocking on this Zando jacket definitely drew our eye immediately. It comes in so many other colorways too!

20. Bonus: Into the semi-sheer look? We know we really, really love this UniqueBella jacket. It’s a way to do the EVA look without the ugly yellow raincoat!

21. Last but Not Least: Rain jackets do not have to be shapeless! Cinch your waist with this Avoogue jacket!

