The Best Designer Crossbody Bags That You Will Wear for Years

You may be surprised to learn that spending on luxury goods and designer items has increased significantly since the pandemic began back in 2020. Of course, not all of Us were in the position to splash out disposable income during the lockdown, but many found they ended up with extra cash on hand — deciding to splurge on big ticket items as restaurants and entertainment venues remained shuttered, and travel plans were in limbo.
If you want to get in on the luxe action, here’s the good news: You don’t need to break the bank to do so. Designer bags come in all different shapes, sizes and price points, and if you’re in the market for a chic new accessory, you may want to opt for a crossbody. Not only are they more comfortable for everyday use, many crossbody styles are easily convertible and can be worn in different ways. Their smaller size tends to make them more affordable too, which is always a plus in our books!
When it comes down to it, we like to pick out our big ticket purchases based on how long they will last. Our rule of thumb is that the more timeless a piece feels, the better. That’s how we based our search of stunning crossbody bags w’ve selected below — and you’re bound to adore the selection just as much as we do. Keep reading to check out our top designer crossbody bags below!
How We Selected the Top Designer Crossbody Bags
- Price point
- Brand recognition
- Influencer-approved aesthetic
- Customer reviews
- Versatile color palette
See by Chloé Mini Hana Leather Bag
This smooth leather and suede purse has an equestrian look that’s oh-so-classic! This smaller bag has just enough room for you to carry a few essentials, making it ideal for running errands or going out at night.
Pros
- Adjustable strap
- Mixed leather materials
- Magnetic snap closure
- Five different color options
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Leather Bag
The larger size of this purse provides plenty of room to work with if you need to carry more than just your phone and wallet, but it doesn’t feel bulky by any means. We also appreciate all of the different compartments to keep you organized, including a zip pocket on the front and a slip pocket on the back of the bag!
Pros
- Removable and adjustable strap
- Multiple pockets
- Three different colors
- More affordable
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Bag
We can’t find anything we don’t adore about this compact bag! The design is super unique thanks to the double compartments at the top of the purse, and the pop of color on the thick wide strap is a hit. It’s certainly on the smaller side, but excellent for everyday wear!
Pros
- Sleek design
- Adjustable removable strap
- Glowing five-star reviews
Cons
- Only two color options
Available at: Nordstrom
Proenza Schouler Stanton Leather Belt Bag
Though it’s not your traditional crossbody, this bag simply had to be on this list! You can wear it across your chest or around your waist, making it just as comfortable and hands-free as a typical crossbody purse. It oozes cool girl vibes and is also a solid bag to take with you while traveling!
Pros
- Sleek design
- Super roomy
- Can be worn in multiple ways
Cons
- Only two color options
- No reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
We can’t think of a better everyday crossbody bag than this one! The simple design makes it so easy to pair with any type of outfit, whether you’re dressed casually or all dolled up. You can also wear it as a shoulder bag by removing the longer strap and only using the short chain link one.
Pros
- More affordable
- Convertible design
- 11 color options available
- Tons of rave reviews
Cons
- Some colors are currently unavailable
Available at: Amazon
Isabel Marant Luzes Leather Clutch
The gathered leather design of this bag is seriously modern, which is perfect for anyone who likes to stay on top of the latest trends. The bag has a thin leather adjustable strap that you can use during the day, and at night, just remove it to turn it into a chic clutch.
Pros
- Current season
- High-end designer leather
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Limited inventory
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
rag & bone Olympus Leather Crossbody Bag
Made for the woman on the go, this crossbody has the right design and size to accommodate busy schedules. It has more than enough room to store everything you need while you’re out and about all day long, and a secure design to keep your belongings safe and secure.
Pros
- Multiple organizational compartments
- Adjustable strap
- Smooth and suede leather
- Currently on sale
Cons
- No reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
COACH Madison Quilted Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag
Quilted leather bags like this one add some fun texture to any outfit you team it with! The rounded rectangular shape and convertible chain link strap give the purse a timeless touch that we think will look great for years to come.
Pros
- Stunning design
- Larger accommodating size
- Currently on sale
Cons
- No reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Jacquemus Le Grand Chiquito Leather Top Handle Bag
If structured bags are your cup of tea, we currently can’t think of a better choice than this gorgeous purse! Its sharp edges and clean lines, not to mention the high-quality leather, make it worthy as an investment piece. We’re also huge fans of the ivory hue, which helps this bag easily match any color palette you’re wearing!
Pros
- Imported from Italy
- High-end brand name that celebs love
- Convertible design
Cons
- Expensive
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Longchamp Le Pliage City Crossbody Bag
You can now wear Longchamp’s iconic Le Pilage tote bag in compact crossbody form! This timeless design is fabulous for casual days, and the coated canvas exterior can withstand wet weather if a rain shower surprises you while you’re out.
Pros
- Timeless design
- Water-resistant exterior
- Versatile look
Cons
- No reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Mini T Monogram Bucket Bag
This purse may appear small, but it’s actually able to fit a surprising amount of items! That’s thanks to the bucket design, which is one of our favorite shapes for bags — especially crossbodies. The longer strap is also removable, so you can wear it as a handbag — which is always a major plus with this type of style.
Pros
- Convertible design
- Top-selling style
- Glowing five-star reviews
Cons
- Only one main compartment
Available at: Tory Burch
Saint Laurent Leather Crossbody Phone Holder
Not everyone can afford to buy a big name brand bag, but this little purse makes it a bit easier on the wallet! It’s just big enough to be able to hold your phone, a slim card wallet and maybe a lip gloss or two — which is all you really need for a night out. If you’ve always dreamt of owning a YSL item, this particular size and style is much more attainable than other options!
Pros
- Compact design
- Huge brand recognition
- Pay by month with the help of Klarna
Cons
- More expensive
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Stella McCartney Mini Falabella Shaggy Dear Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
Add a touch of sparkly flair to your ensemble with this incredible purse! The faux-leather material has some sheen to it, which the shiny silver chain detail perfectly complements. This is another bag we think would be perfect for a fun night out!
Pros
- Vegan leather
- Fun sparkly design
- Converts into a clutch
Cons
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
