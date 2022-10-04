The Best Designer Crossbody Bags That You Will Wear for Years

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You may be surprised to learn that spending on luxury goods and designer items has increased significantly since the pandemic began back in 2020. Of course, not all of Us were in the position to splash out disposable income during the lockdown, but many found they ended up with extra cash on hand — deciding to splurge on big ticket items as restaurants and entertainment venues remained shuttered, and travel plans were in limbo.

If you want to get in on the luxe action, here’s the good news: You don’t need to break the bank to do so. Designer bags come in all different shapes, sizes and price points, and if you’re in the market for a chic new accessory, you may want to opt for a crossbody. Not only are they more comfortable for everyday use, many crossbody styles are easily convertible and can be worn in different ways. Their smaller size tends to make them more affordable too, which is always a plus in our books!

When it comes down to it, we like to pick out our big ticket purchases based on how long they will last. Our rule of thumb is that the more timeless a piece feels, the better. That’s how we based our search of stunning crossbody bags w’ve selected below — and you’re bound to adore the selection just as much as we do. Keep reading to check out our top designer crossbody bags below!

How We Selected the Top Designer Crossbody Bags

Price point

Brand recognition

Influencer-approved aesthetic

Customer reviews

Versatile color palette

See by Chloé Mini Hana Leather Bag

This smooth leather and suede purse has an equestrian look that’s oh-so-classic! This smaller bag has just enough room for you to carry a few essentials, making it ideal for running errands or going out at night.

Pros

Adjustable strap

Mixed leather materials

Magnetic snap closure

Five different color options

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Leather Bag

The larger size of this purse provides plenty of room to work with if you need to carry more than just your phone and wallet, but it doesn’t feel bulky by any means. We also appreciate all of the different compartments to keep you organized, including a zip pocket on the front and a slip pocket on the back of the bag!

Pros

Removable and adjustable strap

Multiple pockets

Three different colors

More affordable

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Bag

We can’t find anything we don’t adore about this compact bag! The design is super unique thanks to the double compartments at the top of the purse, and the pop of color on the thick wide strap is a hit. It’s certainly on the smaller side, but excellent for everyday wear!

Pros

Sleek design

Adjustable removable strap

Glowing five-star reviews

Cons

Only two color options

Available at: Nordstrom

Proenza Schouler Stanton Leather Belt Bag

Though it’s not your traditional crossbody, this bag simply had to be on this list! You can wear it across your chest or around your waist, making it just as comfortable and hands-free as a typical crossbody purse. It oozes cool girl vibes and is also a solid bag to take with you while traveling!

Pros

Sleek design

Super roomy

Can be worn in multiple ways

Cons

Only two color options

No reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

We can’t think of a better everyday crossbody bag than this one! The simple design makes it so easy to pair with any type of outfit, whether you’re dressed casually or all dolled up. You can also wear it as a shoulder bag by removing the longer strap and only using the short chain link one.

Pros

More affordable

Convertible design

11 color options available

Tons of rave reviews

Cons

Some colors are currently unavailable

Available at: Amazon

Isabel Marant Luzes Leather Clutch

The gathered leather design of this bag is seriously modern, which is perfect for anyone who likes to stay on top of the latest trends. The bag has a thin leather adjustable strap that you can use during the day, and at night, just remove it to turn it into a chic clutch.

Pros

Current season

High-end designer leather

Currently on sale

Cons

Limited inventory

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

rag & bone Olympus Leather Crossbody Bag

Made for the woman on the go, this crossbody has the right design and size to accommodate busy schedules. It has more than enough room to store everything you need while you’re out and about all day long, and a secure design to keep your belongings safe and secure.

Pros

Multiple organizational compartments

Adjustable strap

Smooth and suede leather

Currently on sale

Cons

No reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

COACH Madison Quilted Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag

Quilted leather bags like this one add some fun texture to any outfit you team it with! The rounded rectangular shape and convertible chain link strap give the purse a timeless touch that we think will look great for years to come.

Pros

Stunning design

Larger accommodating size

Currently on sale

Cons

No reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Jacquemus Le Grand Chiquito Leather Top Handle Bag

If structured bags are your cup of tea, we currently can’t think of a better choice than this gorgeous purse! Its sharp edges and clean lines, not to mention the high-quality leather, make it worthy as an investment piece. We’re also huge fans of the ivory hue, which helps this bag easily match any color palette you’re wearing!

Pros

Imported from Italy

High-end brand name that celebs love

Convertible design

Cons

Expensive

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Longchamp Le Pliage City Crossbody Bag

You can now wear Longchamp’s iconic Le Pilage tote bag in compact crossbody form! This timeless design is fabulous for casual days, and the coated canvas exterior can withstand wet weather if a rain shower surprises you while you’re out.

Pros

Timeless design

Water-resistant exterior

Versatile look

Cons

No reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Mini T Monogram Bucket Bag

This purse may appear small, but it’s actually able to fit a surprising amount of items! That’s thanks to the bucket design, which is one of our favorite shapes for bags — especially crossbodies. The longer strap is also removable, so you can wear it as a handbag — which is always a major plus with this type of style.

Pros

Convertible design

Top-selling style

Glowing five-star reviews

Cons

Only one main compartment

Available at: Tory Burch

Saint Laurent Leather Crossbody Phone Holder

Not everyone can afford to buy a big name brand bag, but this little purse makes it a bit easier on the wallet! It’s just big enough to be able to hold your phone, a slim card wallet and maybe a lip gloss or two — which is all you really need for a night out. If you’ve always dreamt of owning a YSL item, this particular size and style is much more attainable than other options!

Pros

Compact design

Huge brand recognition

Pay by month with the help of Klarna

Cons

More expensive

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Stella McCartney Mini Falabella Shaggy Dear Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a touch of sparkly flair to your ensemble with this incredible purse! The faux-leather material has some sheen to it, which the shiny silver chain detail perfectly complements. This is another bag we think would be perfect for a fun night out!

Pros

Vegan leather

Fun sparkly design

Converts into a clutch

Cons

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

