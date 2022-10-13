We’ll Be Living in This Fuzzy, Slouchy Cardigan Until Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweaters are synonymous with comfy and cozy vibes. They’re not all perfect though! Some aren’t that soft, while others are completely itchy. Meanwhile, there are some out there that nail the comfort factor but completely forget about fashion. We want the best of both!

We have been easing into peak sweater season, and we have months and months ahead to rock new knits. So, which ones are we adding to our closet? This slouchy Saodimallsu cardigan is an essential for Us!

Was $49 On Sale: $40 You Save 18% See it!

This cardigan has a completely open front, keeping things button-free, and is made with a super fuzzy popcorn yarn. It’s soft, it’s cuddly, it’s warm and it’s cute. It’s everything good at once, and the relaxed fit only accentuates that cozy-cute goodness. The hem hits past the hips, and the sleeves have a batwing effect. And yes, there are pockets!

Another great thing about the fuzzy popcorn fabric of this sweater is that it’s machine-washable. Definitely a plus, as you’ll probably want to wear it quite often! You can certainly alternate between colors though. There are over 30 available, including many solids, plus a few color-block and stripe options!

Was $49 On Sale: $40 You Save 18% See it!

This highly-rated sweater is definitely a must for lounging or working from home and will likely become part of your lazy Sunday uniform. But you don’t have to stop there. Its slouchy style is perfectly on trend right now, so you’ll want to make this cardigan part of all of your favorite fall and winter outfits!

You can definitely rock this cardigan in a super timeless way over a simple T-shirt and jeans, slipping on your favorite pair of booties or sneakers. You can also dress it up though, wearing it with anything from a fitted mini dress and thigh-high socks to a silky midi dress with pumps. There’s also the option to go totally casual with leggings, or even make it part of an athleisure look with a bra top and joggers!

Possibly the best part about this cardigan? The fact that it’s on sale — and on Prime! Grab it today so you’re all set for the cold months ahead!

Was $49 On Sale: $40 You Save 18% See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Saodimallsu here and explore more cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? Shop some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!