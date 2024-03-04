Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like everyone wants to be a little Irish for St. Patrick’s Day, don’t we all want to be a little French when it comes to fashion? Well, luckily, just as you don’t have to be Irish to drink Guinness and watch the river turn green, you don’t have to be French to dress like a Parisian princess.

French fashion is known for being simplistic, elegant, timeless and chic. It’s about finding the balance between looking dressed up and put together while looking cool, nonchalant and laid-back at the same, otherwise known as “chic décontracté” in French. The style is also known for using high-quality fabrics that are versatile, lightweight, loose-fitting and on the neutral side.

If you’re suddenly grabbing your wallet thinking the only answer to “dressing French” is hopping on a plane and hitting a Parisian boutique, hold your horses: The look is $30 on Amazon. Oui, we’re serious! This expensive-looking casual-nice blouse is perfect for spring (and summer and fall), ideal for the office and even better for a Sunday out on the town.

Get the Big Dart Button Down Dressy Casual Top for $30 (originally $44) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Made of 100% viscose, the luxe-looking top is smooth, breathable and soft like cotton. It buttons almost all the way up, but in traditional French fashion, stops about three-quarters of the way. You can flare the collar for the ultimate style statement or leave it folded — there’s no losing either way!

The blue and beige vintage paisley pattern will go with most solid-colored bottoms you already have in your closet, so no need to do a complete closet overhaul. For an office outfit, we love the idea of this top with a pair of black flare-ankle dress pants, shiny heels, a chunky necklace and a sleek blazer. Oh, just don’t forget a pair of cat eye sunglasses!

You can also style it more casually for the day-to-day; try wearing the blouse half-tucked (also ironically called “French-tucked”) into a pair of light-wash jeans with a belt, dangle earrings and sneakers. You’ll be the trendiest person in town! Even if you’re just walking to the mailbox, you’re sure to get some compliments. If someone starts speaking French to you, however, we’re sorry — we can’t help you with that one!

The only thing that could make this relaxed and elegant look more French? A coffee and croissant in hand, of course! We’ll be adding this blouse to our transitional weather and spring wardrobe rotations ASAP.

