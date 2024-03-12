Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The world has changed a lot since 2019 (to say the least!), but one thing that hasn’t is our love for Katie Holmes’ iconic bralette moment that took the internet by storm!

Holmes was first spotted wearing the knit sweater bralette and matching cardigan from New York-based brand Khaite while out and about in New York City in 2019. The snap went absolutely viral for being a jaw-droppingly-chic, off-duty style moment that everyone wanted to recreate. And while there’s a great deal we’ve wanted to forget about since then, this gem of fashion history isn’t on the list. In fact, it’s an absolute chef’s kiss of spring outfit, which is why we took the liberty of finding an equally chic lookalike so we can all resurrect this again in 2024 (Holmes herself recently stepped out in a similar ‘fit!).

While the original cashmere bralette and matching cardigan cost more than monthly rent for most of Us, we found a matching bralette and cardigan from Nordstrom that offer the same vibe — for way, way less!

Get the House of CB Adhara Wool Bralette for just $75 at Nordstrom!

The House of CB set includes the Adhara Wool Bralette, the Alara Wool Cardigan and even the Rosmina Sweater Knit Wool Rib Leggings if you want to go for a head-to-toe knit look. Though the bralette is shaped slightly differently than Holmes’ with a square neckline, thick ribbed straps and hems and a knit fabric, it still produces the same exact vibe: laid-back luxury. The matching cardigan however, is a near replica, featuring a ribbed hem and cuffs, spacious patch pockets and contrast buttons. Both are made of a warm and cozy 100% wool knit fabric, making it a fantastic outfit for keeping you warm on cool spring days.

The wool bralette and cardigan come in a heather beige hue, making it easy to pair with nearly everything in your closet. Do a full Katie Holmes recreation and team it with your favorite blue jeans, some block heels and a simple black crossbody bag. I could also see it looking just as stylish with a pair of sleek trousers or a slip skirt. And if you’re committed to the bit, but maybe not so much the color, it comes in a gray and black version too.

Want to see some other options before clicking that “Buy Now” button? We came prepared. Read on for the style scoop!

Shop more bra-cardigan combos we love:

