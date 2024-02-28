Your account
Katie Holmes Introduces New Cardigan and Bra Moment After Viral Khaite Look From 2019 

Katie Holmes is seen in New York City, 2024. Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katie Holmes is a cardigan queen. 

Holmes, 45, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, February 27, rocking a black sweater, which she wore buttoned only at her cleavage, subtly exposing her lace bra. The actress paired the pieces with coordinating knit pants, a tiny Chanel bag and pointed-toe shoes. Holmes accessorized with a sparkly necklace that lined her décolletage. She added a pop of color to the look with a red lip and wore her brunette tresses in a low braid. 

If Holmes’ Tuesday look feels familiar, it’s because the Dawson’s Creek alum favors the cardigan and exposed bra combo. 

She nearly broke the internet in 2019 when she was photographed in the Big Apple wearing a cashmere bra and matching cardigan from Khaite. Holmes completed the look with classic blue jeans and a crossbody handbag. Just hours after Holmes was seen in the look, the top sold out online, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. 

Holmes reflected on the style statement in an April 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine, sharing that she still has “no idea” why the outfit went viral

Katie Holmes New Cardigan Bra Moment
Katie Holmes, 2019. LRNYC / MEGA

“I love the brand Khaite,” Holmes told the publication. “But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”  

She added: “I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.” 

Holmes previously spoke out about the viral moment in her November 2019 cover story for Elle U.K., sharing: “I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about … I just put it on and left the house.”

She also shared her thoughts in the April 2020 issue of InStyle. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy. I can do that!’” Holmes explained. 

“I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it,” she added. “That’s how my brain works. But then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, I’m not in a cabin, and I’m not going to a cabin.’ I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.”

