Channeling Katie Holmes always! While the actress is widely known for her TV and film work, one could argue that she’s just as famous for her fashion sense. We live to see her walks through New York, and we’ve made it our hobby to recreate her looks for less!

The Batman Begins star caught our eye once again during a stroll through NYC on Wednesday, June 28. She was photographed after a shopping trip at Atelier New York, keeping things cool and casual to close out the first week of summer. She wore a lightweight white top with a loose fit, long, cuffed sleeves and a split V-neckline. The top was likely made of linen or cotton! She also wore a pair of blue jeans, sunglasses and Adidas Samba sneakers.

We all know where to buy jeans and Adidas shoes — but what about a lightweight top of our own?

Get the Gap Long-Sleeve Button-Front Blouse (originally $50) now starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Gap top — yes, Gap is available on Amazon! — was exactly what we had in mind for recreating Holmes’ look. We just got lucky that it happened to be on sale! It’s made of an airy cotton and viscose blend, so even though the sleeves are longer, you’ll be able to feel the breeze. The material is machine washable too, which is always a plus for Us!

This is exactly the type of top you want for an effortless vibe. It actually makes getting dressed super effortless too — it’s not just an illusion. Pair it with jeans like Holmes, or try tucking it into a mini skirt when you’re under the sweltering sun. Anything you want! You can see other similar tops we love below as well!

Shop other similar lightweight tops we love:

