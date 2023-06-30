Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blushing beauty! Princess Kate proved that pink is her color as she visited the Young V&A museum for its reopening on Wednesday, June 28. The London-based museum, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood, just finished three years of renovations, and children who took part in the project escorted the Princess of Wales around for a special tour.

Kate wore the pink colorway of the £720 Ahana midi dress by Belulah for the occasion (about $908). The dress had short sleeves, a short standing neckline, delicate buttons, an integrated belt and a flowy, sweeping skirt. The royal looked timelessly beautiful, perfecting the ensemble with white Jimmy Choo pumps and her hair worn down in effortless waves. Wishing you could recreate the look for yourself? Well, why not?

Get the Wedtrend Vintage Tea Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

While you could splurge on Kate’s exact dress, this Wedtrend tea dress from Amazon is an extremely similar option that costs 95% less. It’s under $50, it’s on Prime and it’s more size-inclusive, offering sizes XS to 3XL. Like the Belulah dress, this feminine frock comes in blush pink and has a button front and belt at the waist, the skirt flaring out beneath. The notched collar is so pretty as well!

This short sleeve dress’ retro vibes present a design that can impress through the ages. Wear it with heels a la the Princess of Wales or dress it down a bit with slip-on sneakers or ballet flats. Make sure you check out the other colors as well, all available on the same Amazon page! If you’re set on pink, however, we have more similar options for you below!

